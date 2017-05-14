22°
Opinion

Turnbull's education reforms are a Trojan Horse

14th May 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MACOLM Turnbull and Scott Morrison's attempt at a "unity ticket" and Labor-lite budget announcements over a fair and equitable funding model for schools will put a shiver down the spines of voters, and bring back bad memories of Tony Abbott's announcements about no cuts to education.

It will leave the same bad taste in mouths because it is very clear that Turnbull's Gonski 2.0 is a Trojan Horse filled with all sorts of nasties, including some of these schools being worse off.

Schools are used to and understand the need for accountability for funding, however, the string of likely conditions attached which must be implemented as part and parcel of Gonski 2.0 include schemes that have failed overseas such as testing, testing and even more testing from Prep on.

The results from this regime will, of course, be linked to teachers' pay.

A system which has been a proven failure worldwide in improving students' results or teaching quality as well as doing nothing but narrowing the curriculum as schools "teach to the test".

This is not the needs-based funding model as recommended by the original Gonski review.

It is a cheap imitation and should be relegated to the junk heap as not fit for purpose, along with the current Turnbull Government.

B LINES

Middle Park

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  education letters opinion

Turnbull's education reforms are a Trojan Horse

Turnbull's education reforms are a Trojan Horse

Gonski 2.0 is filled with all sorts of nasties

Ipswich convicts on the run from jail

This man stands tall in his police uniform of former days.

LEARN about the convicts of Ipswich with QT columist Beryl Johnston

In Your Garden with Darren Davidson

TAFE Queensland South West Horticulture Teacher, Darren Davidson

With TAFE Qld South West Horticulture Teacher, Darren Davidson

House and smashed avo for under $400K?

For sale sign generic

Here are some of the top areas to start looking for your dream home

Local Partners

The iconic 'busted hat' that tells a million stories

Ipswich man's 47-year-old Scouts hat in new Ipswich Show section

Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.

ARIA hall of famer and blues great rocks with inspiring Oz stories

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

What's on the small screen this week

ISAIAH sings in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice blind auditions wrap up.

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

Captain Jack Sparrow

Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Experiment blues rockers all fired up for year ahead

ECLECTIC: Ipswich band Fire and Whistle Theory.

IPSWICH band Fire and Whistle theory may be the next big thing

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

SOLD UNDER THE HAMMER!

481 Limestone Ridges Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 1 6 SOLD UNDER THE...

LAST CHANCE TO VIEW BEFORE AUCTION-PLEASE CALL ME TO BOOK IN A TIME THIS WEEK! Make no mistakes here, this rare find is presented to sell at Auction! A lifestyle...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 SOLD UNDER THE...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 SOLD PRIOR TO...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

House and smashed avo for under $400K?

For sale sign generic

Here are some of the top areas to start looking for your dream home

Big send off for the Ipswich Mall

Above: Alli Grant and Tim Krause of Red and White Foundation and Chris Went CEO of St Andrews Hospital Ipswich are hosting the last dining event in the mall before the redevelopment.

Residents have one last chance to experience the end of an era

FLASHBACK: Historic moment to be recreated at grand opening

VISION: The new owners of the old technical college buildings, James and Tracey Long.

How Ipswich Technical College came to be

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!