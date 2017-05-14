Turnbull's education reforms are a Trojan Horse

MACOLM Turnbull and Scott Morrison's attempt at a "unity ticket" and Labor-lite budget announcements over a fair and equitable funding model for schools will put a shiver down the spines of voters, and bring back bad memories of Tony Abbott's announcements about no cuts to education.

It will leave the same bad taste in mouths because it is very clear that Turnbull's Gonski 2.0 is a Trojan Horse filled with all sorts of nasties, including some of these schools being worse off.

Schools are used to and understand the need for accountability for funding, however, the string of likely conditions attached which must be implemented as part and parcel of Gonski 2.0 include schemes that have failed overseas such as testing, testing and even more testing from Prep on.

The results from this regime will, of course, be linked to teachers' pay.

A system which has been a proven failure worldwide in improving students' results or teaching quality as well as doing nothing but narrowing the curriculum as schools "teach to the test".

This is not the needs-based funding model as recommended by the original Gonski review.

It is a cheap imitation and should be relegated to the junk heap as not fit for purpose, along with the current Turnbull Government.

B LINES

Middle Park