Education Minister dodges questions on student numbers

EDUCATION Minister Kate Jones has declined to answer specific questions about school enrolments in the Mount Crosby area, put to her in parliament.

It comes as a community campaign for a new high school continues to gain momentum; already a formal online petition has more than 1000 signatures.

In March, Ms Jones was asked to provide specific statistics on the number of students enrolled in each year level across the relevant catchment area.

The information was demanded via a Question on Notice from Moggill MP Dr Christian Rowan who also asked the minister to outline analysis undertaken on future demand for schools in the area.

In her response, Minister Jones instead provided links to overall enrolment numbers. She said enrolment numbers were continually monitored.

"The Department monitors school capacity and enrolment data, as well as projected enrolment growth across the short, medium and long term to ensure future growth needs are planned appropriately,” Minister Jones said, in her formal response.

A data mapping tool from the Education Department does not show significant predicted growth in the Mount Crosby, Karana Downs, Karalee area between now and 2026.

But it does show expected growth above 2% for the surrounding area, which falls under the Ipswich State High School's catchment zone.

Student numbers at Ipswich State High have now reached 1627, up from 1510 in 2016, while Kenmore State High School has 1934 students this year, up from 1884.

Ms Jones said student numbers at the two schools had not reached capacity.

"I am advised as at 2017, Kenmore State High School is utilising 73% of its built capacity, and Ipswich State High School is utilising 95% of its built capacity, indicating sufficient infrastructure to accommodate existing enrolments,” she wrote.

But Moggill MP Dr Rowan said the minister's response failed to address genuine concerns from residents who firmly believe the state government should consider building a new high school to cope with population growth.

Dr Rowan said his specific questions were designed to provide an overall snapshot to better enable forward planning.

"Her answer is not much of an answer at all,” Dr Rowan said.

"A lot of infrastructure is reactionary when there is a sudden population increase.

"It would be good to have a co-ordinated planning approach so we are ahead of the game, rather than a knee jerk reaction when the problem suddenly becomes a major issue. I will be taking the minister up on her offer to meet and discuss this further.”

The push for a new school has support from the LNP's Moggill MP and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.