Education graduate already using skills to improve lives

TOP MARKS: Ivan Reveruzzi graduates with a Bachelor of Education from USQ. Cordell Richardson

A PASSION for teaching children came from an unlikely source for University of Southern Queensland graduate Ivan Reveruzzi.

The Bellbird Park high school teacher completed his Bachelor of Education, celebrating with family at Friday's graduation ceremony at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

He was one of more than 200 USQ students to graduate at ceremonies held in Ipswich and Springfield.

It was the end of one road and the beginning of a new one for the 31-year-old Redbank Plains State High special education teacher, who realised his love for the profession during his time as a karate teacher.

"That was when I realised I worked well with children,” Mr Reveruzzi said.

"I did the primary teaching major but I think I actually prefer working with high school students.”

As part of his full-time role at Redbank Plains High, Mr Reveruzzi teaches the primary curriculum to high school-age students with learning difficulties.

It was a role he discovered towards the end of last year and commenced at the beginning of this year.

He said his degree at USQ prepared him well for life working with the real world issues that face Ipswich kids every day.

"USQ was a good experience for me personally,” he said.

"I have heard some people speak negatively about USQ, but personally I think you only get out of it what you make of the time yourself.

"It is a bit hard to say what the future holds for me long-term, but I would love to be involved at the higher end of education, helping to work on the curriculum.”

Guest speakers at Friday's Ipswich ceremonies were ABC presenter Jessica van Vonderen and Queensland Ambulance Service's Tony Hucker.

Law graduate Chantal Ryan flew from New Zealand to deliver the valedictorian address at the morning ceremony.

In the crowd were her biggest supporters, including her partner Ben, mother Karen, sister Zali and Aunty Kerry who all travelled across the Tasman to see Miss Ryan receive her degree.

Miss Ryan addressed her fellow graduates by encouraging them to pursue their passions and never stop learning.

"It's taken a lot of determination, perseverance and strength, and now we're one step closer to achieving our personal career goals,” she said.

"Congratulations to each of you - we've made it. The long days and sleepless nights have ended, and we can finally say, the tassel was worth the hassle.”

Miss Ryan finished her law studies at USQ Springfield before moving to New Zealand to be closer to family.