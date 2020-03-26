Education expert offers tips for parents home schooling

FROM next week, parents who haven't already pulled their kids out of school will be facing the situation of them having to continue their education from home.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday Queensland schools would move to pupil-free days from next week to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone with a job is still able to send their children to school but for many, suddenly having to home school their kids has been thrust upon them.

University of Southern Queensland education researcher Tania Leach said the key for anxious parents was establishing a clear routine.

"Students and kids are used to routines in their classroom," she said.

"They're used to starting at a certain time, doing some learning, having a break, coming back, coming home and doing outside sport.

"All of a sudden that routine is gone."

Ms Leach said her most important tip she could give parents was to write down a daily routine for their kids to follow and fit in time for learning, exercise and fun.

"Just chunk it into a morning, middle, afternoon and evening and that way your child in the house has clarity of what's expected during the day," she said.

"It's OK to let things go. It's OK to change your screen time and do those sorts of things."

She said it was essential kids had all the necessary equipment and if you're unsure about online programs they will need to work from home, simply ask their school.

Students won't have their teacher there to always keep them on task so establishing a dedicated learning space was essential to getting them into rhythm.

Ms Leach said kids should focus on their learning for 20 minutes before getting a break and for them to get up and moving between lessons.