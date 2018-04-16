Menu
Education City link approved by Ipswich Council

by Carly Morrissey
16th Apr 2018 11:25 AM

A FOOTPATH that will link Springfield's Education City to the Robelle Domain Parklands in Springfield Central has been approved by Ipswich City Council.

Plans were lodged by Springfield Land Corporation on February 2 this year and first approved on February 26.

However Ipswich City Council did not approve the use of Hoop Pines to landscape the pathway.

After some negotiating a new decision notice was issued on April 9 with the condition stipulating that Hoop Pines were not to be used deleted.

The land where the pathway is being constructed is lot 810 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central.

Described as an open space boulevard pathway, the public concrete path and associated landscaping work has been approved in full subject to conditions.

Footpath lighting is to be installed, and a spotter catcher is to be engaged to supervise vegetation removal and ensure any native fauna including native bees are identified and relocated.

The spotter catcher is to submit a report before and after vegetation clearing works are undertaken detailing what wildlife has been identified and preventative and remedial actions taken to ensure animal safety.

education city footpath ipswich city council springfield land corporation

