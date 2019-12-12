Menu
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Evie, 7 and Lucy O'Sullivan, 5. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Evie, 7 and Lucy O'Sullivan, 5. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Opinion

From the editor's desk

Shannon Newley
by
1st Dec 2019 3:10 PM
Dear valued subscriber,

It's been a little while since I have written to you.

I was lucky enough to head overseas on a holiday to recharge the batteries before the local government election gets in to full swing - which I am expecting after Christmas.

I'm back now and I am pleased to let you know the QT will host a number of forums early next year to help you make an informed decision about who you will vote for.

We're still finalising the details but we'll host forums, including question and answer sessions, for each of the four divisions and for the mayoral candidates.

Each candidate will get the opportunity to attend and answer ours and your questions on the night.

Stayed tuned.

In the mean-time here's a quick rundown on everything you need to know about the local government elections and make sure you stayed tuned as each new candidate declares, we'll introduce you to them. 

As a valued subscriber you get the news first online. We're excited to also give you a first glimpse at the stunning Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

This incredible Christmas experience opens to the public Friday night but we've had a sneak peak with one of our photographers, Cordell Richardson, getting the very first look.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

We've put together some photos of what to expect. Cordell attended last year's Wonderland display and said this year's is even bigger and better.

Make sure you head along and see it. Here's more of what you can expect.

Shannon Newley, editor

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

