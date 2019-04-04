From the Editor's desk

Dear valued subscriber,

Last week we gave you an exclusive first look at our Future Ipswich series.

This week we're giving you the first opportunity to secure tickets to our Future Ipswich forum on April 16.

Tickets to this exclusive event are limited so we suggest you get in quick.

There's never been a more important time to be a part of our city's future.

This week's Federal Budget has highlighted that despite our unprecedented population growth and key role we're playing in the growth of southeast Queensland, we have not been made a priority.

Australia demographer Bernard Salt.

That has to change, and that was certainly the message from top Australia demographer Bernard Salt when he sat down with the QT to talk about Ipswich's future.

You'll be able to hear more about that at our future Ipswich forum where I'll present Bernard's key findings.

You'll also hear from our panel of leaders and advocates;

Greg Chemello.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello

Robert Dow

Rail Back on Track transport advocate Robert Dow

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Bell

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phillip Bell

And Superintendent District Officer Ipswich Kath Innes

We'll open the floor to questions from you too.

For just $35 you'll get to be a part of this important community event plus a two-course lunch and drinks package.

We hope to see you there

Click here to buy tickets.

Editor, Shannon Newley