FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Who's influencing Ipswich

ALMOST two years ago, The Queensland Times launched its Ipswich's 50 Most Influential people series.

We had a few false starts - each time we were set to send a list of names off to our judging panel, another community leader would find themselves embroiled in the council woes we were dealing with at the time.

But now, as we have a newly elected council, we thought it was again time to look at the people who are shaping our city.

With new councillors to add to the list of potential influencers and former interim administrator Greg Chemello now out of the picture, it is easy to see where there will be some changes in our top 50.

Greg Chemello was in the top 10 last time. Cordell Richardson

I'm sure there will be other changes too while some of our big hitters will likely make their way into the top ranks again.

READ MORE: Who made the top 10 in our previous list

Just as we did last time, we have selected a panel of judges who cover a broad spectrum of our community - people who understand politics, have been in the thick of the Ipswich business world and understand social issues that affect us.

Our panel is also geographically diverse - none of them are on the list but all have their fingers on the pulse.

READ MORE: Ipswich's most important people as voted by you

We have given our panel members a list of names and they will individually score from 50 down to 1, with 50 being the most influential. We collate those scores for our final rankings which will be released online next week.

If you want to see who made the cut last time, you can still find that list on the QT website. You might be surprised with how it changes.

Shannon Newley

Editor, Queensland Times