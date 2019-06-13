Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

From the Editor's desk: What a week for Ipswich

13th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Well what a week for Ipswich with plenty to celebrate and look forward to.

We've been celebrating the incredible Ash Barty and her French Open win. Read what her parents had to say about the champion's game here.

Ashleigh Barty with her parents Robert and Josie. Picture: AAP
Ashleigh Barty with her parents Robert and Josie. Picture: AAP

 

We'll keep the party going with the Ipswich Cup this weekend.

We have covered off everything you need to know about this year's event and because you are a subscriber we've brought it all together here in one handy guide for you.

If you have been a little slack and haven't bought your tickets yet, find out here what's still available in the marquee sections, general admission and what that ticket will get you.

We'll keep the party going with the Ipswich Cup this weekend.
We'll keep the party going with the Ipswich Cup this weekend. Cordell Richardson

 

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching has given us the inside story on nominations at the cup, you can find out what he has to say about here.

I am once again judging the Fashions on the Field at the cup, which is always a highlight for me. You'll see why in this gallery of stunning photos from last year's event and this gorgeous story of last year's winner who thought age was barrier for taking out the competition but was wrong about that.

Photos
View Gallery

 

And how about this for a bit of cup fun? When we were delving in to the archives we discovered this unpublished gallery from Fashions on the Field from 2012. There's some familiar faces in there I expect to see again at this year's cup - do you know any of them?

Photos
View Gallery

 

Editor, Shannon Newley shannon.newley@qt.com.au

ash barty french open ipswich cup ipswich cup 2019 subscribers
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ALERT: Fernvale woman missing since this morning

    ALERT: Fernvale woman missing since this morning

    Breaking Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old Fernvale woman.

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:37 PM
    Growing suburb gets the green light for new childcare centre

    premium_icon Growing suburb gets the green light for new childcare centre

    News The centre will accommodate 100 children

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:36 PM
    Council cuts cash from 'Discretionary Funding' replacement

    premium_icon Council cuts cash from 'Discretionary Funding' replacement

    Council News The cuts will go towards the Nicholas St development.

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Tenders invited to run popular Ipswich business

    premium_icon Tenders invited to run popular Ipswich business

    News "The venue has established itself as a unique, must-stop destination"

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:33 PM