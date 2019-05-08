From the Editor's desk: Antoniolli trial

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Today marks the official start of former mayor Andrew Antoniolli's trial.

There have been changes this morning to the charges that Mr Antoniolli is facing throughout this trial.

Antoniolli trial: Prosecution reveal changes to charges

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli arriving for a court appearance in Ipswich.

Court proceedings were due to kick off yesterday with the court due to hear the opening address, however legal delays resulted in an adjournment.

We'll bring you updates as the trial continues.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale is defending charges including corruption following the investigation.

If you are over the Federal Election, you can be done and dusted with it by casting your vote early at a pre-polling station. Here's a list of polling booths that are open and ready to go now.

But if you enjoy heading to the booths on election day to grab your democracy sausage and support local groups fundraising efforts with their food stalls, here's where you can head to on May 18.

Voters arrive to vote at the pre-polling booth at the Humantiies Centre in Ipswich on Monday. Rob Williams

And of course we'll be bringing you the results of the Federal Election as they roll-in.

Shannon Newley, Editor