From the editor's desk: meet our new general manager

Many of us have spent the start of the year in shock at the horrible bushfires down south. Despite that damage not being in our own backyard, Ipswich people have been so touched by what has happened, they are doing their bit to help with the recovery effort.

We couldn't be more proud of how many businesses, organisations and individuals from our city are trying to do their bit.

Here's a list of ways you can support those raising funds.

This year the QT welcomes a new general manager and as a valued subscriber, you are among the first to meet him.

During the coming weeks, I'll introduce you to all of our QT editorial staff so you can get to know them a little better.

But first, please meet Tony Walkley our new general manager.

QT General Manager Tony Walker. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

QT kicks off the year under new leadership

AS Ipswich prepares for a new year with a new council and new direction, the QT has welcomed a new general manager.

With more than a decade of experience in sales and working in the media and advertising landscape, Tony Walkley said he was honoured to take on the role.

"I think the opportunity to be part of this business at this really interesting point in Ipswich's recent history, it's hopefully an opportunity for this city to lift its chin off the floor a little bit and I really want us to be a big part of driving that story," he said.

Mr Walkley said he was aware the many challenges the region had faced in the past few years and the strain it had put on different businesses and relationships across the city.

"Now is a time for the QT and the region as a whole to really look forward, I think to put the recent history to bed," he said.

"Obviously, we don't ignore it and we learn from it, but there's just such an exciting opportunity for this region and I believe we're here to take that journey with everybody."

Meeting and engaging with members of Ipswich's business community will be a top priority and one of the first steps for the new GM.

"I've been in sales roles forever and a day, but pretty much since I arrived in Australia I've been working in media," he said.

"I've worked for a few digital media companies and all sorts of advertising companies as well, leading teams there. This is actually my first experience in print, which is quite exciting.

"From the conversations I've had with people since I've come into the business, I think there's quite a big opportunity for us to engage a little bit more and a bit better with the business community."

Mr Walkley said he's most looking forward to getting to know the people that call this region home.

"What I've loved are the people that are locals and the passion that people have for this community is just amazing. It blows me away," he said.

"There's a lot of pride here, which makes the past few years quite challenging because people have taken a big knock."

To get in touch with Mr Walkley, email Tony.Walkley@qt.com.au, otherwise he can be found at the QT office in West Ipswich.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join around 70 junior tennis players to officially welcome home Queenslander Ash Barty following her ranking as the womenÕs world number one player. Pic Annette Dew

Ash Barty

All eyes are on Ash Barty leading in to the Australian Open in a just couple of week's time.

In case you missed it, we spent the first week of the year celebrating our golden girl finishing 2019 as the Women's World Number 1.

We chatted to locals who saw Ash rise through the ranks - including our very own David Lems. We spoke to Ash's parents about watching her journey and we spoke the star herself about what is coming up.

Here's what Ash had to tell us.

