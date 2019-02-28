Latest from Queensland Times Editor’s Desk

Menu
28th Feb 2019
Dear Valued Subscriber,

There's been so much talk over the past couple of years about where our city is headed.

It's been a time of uncertainty. And we know you are still looking for answers.

Despite the issues surrounding our council, the single biggest concern for the Ipswich region is how we will manage our rapidly growing population.

And we can't wait for solutions to fall in to our laps. We need to find the answers now. What infrastructure do we need? What transport must be available? How many police officers should we have? What jobs will be on offer? What health services do we require?

That's why the QT is asking you, the people of Ipswich, what your main concerns and priorities are. And of course we want to know what's working for the city now.

We're giving you the chance to win a $100 gift voucher just for telling us your thoughts in our Future Ipswich Reader Survey.

But we think your opinion is worth more than $100, it's priceless.

And when we have gathered up our survey results, we'll be taking them to city leaders across our key industries and public sectors.

We have experienced journalists gathering every statistic we need to know about our city today and leading Australia demographer Bernard Salt telling us what our city will look like in the future with its expected population growth.

And what will we do with all of this information?

Over the course of a two-week campaign, Future Ipswich, we'll present the key points to you as a part of our premium subscription offering.

We'll use this information to lobby all levels of government to get better funding and outcomes for Ipswich to ensure we can build the infrastructure we need, offer job opportunities and access health services.

But it all starts with you so please take our survey today.

And don't forget that just by being a QT digital subscriber you automatically go in to the draw each month to win a $1000 gift voucher to spend at any Riverlink store and $500 to donate to a local charity of your choice.

This is an exclusive deal just for you.

Check out some of our past winners here - we hope you are next.

Shannon Newley, Editor

 

Homeless get a hand from competition winner

Rosies Ipswich co-ordinator Barry Rienecker, winner Chris Thomas, Riverlink marketing manager Karen Karageozis and QT general manager David Box.
Rosies Ipswich co-ordinator Barry Rienecker, winner Chris Thomas, Riverlink marketing manager Karen Karageozis and QT general manager David Box. Rob Williams

 

Animals, grandkids benefit as shocked reader cashes in

Riverlink Shopping Centre marketing manager Karen Karageozis (left) hands Merle Harlow her $1000 gift card with the QT's general manager David Box.
Riverlink Shopping Centre marketing manager Karen Karageozis (left) hands Merle Harlow her $1000 gift card with the QT's general manager David Box. Rob Williams

 

Avid readers switch on subscription and win $1000 prize

Rosemary Laidlaw acting GM Ipswich hospice, David Box QT GM, John and Gail Munro and Karen Karageozis of Riverlink.
Rosemary Laidlaw acting GM Ipswich hospice, David Box QT GM, John and Gail Munro and Karen Karageozis of Riverlink. Cordell Richardson
