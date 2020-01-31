From the editor's desk: Exclusive election coverage for you

Dear Valued Subscriber,

The Ipswich City Council election is getting closer and we want to make sure you have all of the information you need to make an informed decision.

There has been no better time to help shape the city's future with a clean slate and new cohort of candidates.

We're catching up with candidates as they put up their hands. You'll find out who has declared their intentions to run in this handy link.

Make sure to bookmark it as we'll continue to update it with any new candidates that come forward.

As a valued subscriber, you are going to be privy to more election coverage than anyone.

The QT will publish in depth question and answer guides giving you everything you need to know about your candidates.

We will also broadcast our forums - and as a subscriber you get exclusive access to those live streams.

We're inviting candidates to be apart of our forums which will occur on the following dates;

Monday, March 3

Tuesday, March 4

Wednesday, March 5

Thursday, March 6

Tuesday, March 10

Wednesday, March 11

We'll have more details on times, venues and which divisions will be held on which nights and you'll be the first to know.

In the past few editions of your exclusive From the editor's desk emails, we have introduced you to new staff. Today you get to know a little more about a man you have probably see about - Andrew Korner.

The Queensland Times deputy editor Andrew Korner. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

Andrew Korner is Ipswich born and bred and has now worked at the Queensland Times for 13 years, having started his cadetship at the Stanthorpe Border Post in 2005.

Andrew grew up amongst a very sporting family in Flinders View, where soccer, cricket and hockey were all fiercely contested in the backyard and many fence palings and the occasional window were broken, either accidentally during the course of battle or in a fit of anger following a narrow defeat.

Andrew attended Raceview State School and later Bremer State High, later studying journalism at Griffith University.

Since joining the QT in 2007, Andrew has taken up a range of reporting rounds, including country news, courts, police and general community news.

Among many highlights and lowlights as a reporter, Andrew notes the 2011 floods as the most memorable in both those departments, for the fact that the floods caused so much distress, yet the community united so well during the subsequent clean-up.

He took up the dual role of editor of The Advertiser and QT reporter briefly before taking on the deputy editor's role towards the end of 2015.

As deputy editor, Andrew is responsible for the organisation of much of the content that appears in the printed version of The Queensland Times each day, in addition to the look of the front pages, but in his spare time he still produces stories for the paper and online.

Andrew continues to live with his family close to the centre of Ipswich and still enjoys close ties with the community.

Shannon Newley, editor