From the editor's desk: Election forum details

The past 18 months has in some ways flown by and it's hard to believe our Local Government Election is only a little over a month away on March 28.

It's clear though that people are still trying to figure out who should get their vote in this historic election.

With so many new faces on the scene, it's not easy to work out who will uphold our vision for the city.

That's why The Queensland Times is holding election forums in the coming weeks - so you can make an informed decision.

As valued subscribers, you are among the first to know all of the details about the forums but you get an extra perk!

You don't have to leave your homes to attend. We'll be livestreaming these events so you'll be able to watch them from your device.

The dates are as follows:

Divisional candidates (please note the divisions don't run in order from (1-4)

From 6pm

March 2: Division 1, Ipswich Showgrounds Reception Room

March 3: Division 3, Ipswich Showgrounds Reception Room

March 4: Division 4, Ipswich Sports Club

March 5: Division 2, YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

From 6.30pm

March 10: Mayoral Forum, Ipswich USQ Campus

March 11: Mayoral Forum, Springfield USQ Campus

Don't forget you can keep up to date with who is running and who has pulled out of the race here.

If you have any questions you would like us to ask the candidates, email me at shannon.newley@qt.com.au.

Still on politics, One Nation has announced a candidate for the seat of Bundamba in the State by-election caused by Jo-Ann Millers resignation next week.

ROVING REPORTER:

Paige Ashby will spend the day in Rosewood next week hitting the pavement and chatting to locals about what is important to them.

Here's where and when you can catch up with her if you have a story to share or just want to say hi.

DOGS OF OZ

Over politics? Us too. For a bit of light relief, head over to our Dogs of Oz pages for quirky stories and photos of all things pup related. Plus, you can entered your own perfect pooch in our competition.

Shannon Newley, editor