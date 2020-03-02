FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Don't miss out on candidate forums

Find out everything you need to know about the candidates with the QT's forum nights, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

WELCOME to candidate forums week!

Kicking off from 6pm at the Ipswich Showgrounds reception room, we're asking all the tough questions to Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidates - followed by:

Division 3 - Tuesday 3 March

Ipswich Showgrounds - Reception Room

81 Warwick Road, Ipswich

Division 4 - Wednesday 4 March

Ipswich Sports Club

1A Samford Road, Leichhardt

Division 2 - Thursday 5 March

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

53 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes

Moyoral Forum - Tuesday 10 March

USQ Ipswich Campus

11 Salisbury Road, Ipswich

Mayoral Forum - Wednesday 11 March

USQ Springfield Campus

37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central

Can't make it to the forum? Not to worry, we'll be streaming the event live on the QT website. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss out!

We'll be using our new live polling system to show who Ipswich is voting for throughout the forums. You can show your support for your preferred candidate and even change your vote throughout the night. Find out how.

If you're unsure who is in the running, you can find the full list of candidates here.

In case you missed it, one candidate dropped out of the mayoral race on Monday and will instead be running in Division 4. Read more here.

Hope to see you at the forums!

Shannon Newley, QT Editor.