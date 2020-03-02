FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Don't miss out on candidate forums
WELCOME to candidate forums week!
Kicking off from 6pm at the Ipswich Showgrounds reception room, we're asking all the tough questions to Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidates - followed by:
-
Division 3 - Tuesday 3 March
Ipswich Showgrounds - Reception Room
81 Warwick Road, Ipswich
-
Division 4 - Wednesday 4 March
Ipswich Sports Club
1A Samford Road, Leichhardt
-
Division 2 - Thursday 5 March
YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre
53 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes
-
Moyoral Forum - Tuesday 10 March
USQ Ipswich Campus
11 Salisbury Road, Ipswich
-
Mayoral Forum - Wednesday 11 March
USQ Springfield Campus
37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central
Can't make it to the forum? Not to worry, we'll be streaming the event live on the QT website. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss out!
We'll be using our new live polling system to show who Ipswich is voting for throughout the forums. You can show your support for your preferred candidate and even change your vote throughout the night. Find out how.
If you're unsure who is in the running, you can find the full list of candidates here.
In case you missed it, one candidate dropped out of the mayoral race on Monday and will instead be running in Division 4. Read more here.
Hope to see you at the forums!
Shannon Newley, QT Editor.