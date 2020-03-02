Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Find out everything you need to know about the candidates with the QT's forum nights, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
Find out everything you need to know about the candidates with the QT's forum nights, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
Council News

FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Don't miss out on candidate forums

Shannon Newley
by
2nd Mar 2020 3:22 PM

WELCOME to candidate forums week!

Kicking off from 6pm at the Ipswich Showgrounds reception room, we're asking all the tough questions to Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidates - followed by:

  • Division 3 - Tuesday 3 March
    Ipswich Showgrounds - Reception Room
    81 Warwick Road, Ipswich
  • Division 4 - Wednesday 4 March
    Ipswich Sports Club
    1A Samford Road, Leichhardt
  • Division 2 - Thursday 5 March
    YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre
    53 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes
  • Moyoral Forum - Tuesday 10 March
    USQ Ipswich Campus
    11 Salisbury Road, Ipswich
  • Mayoral Forum - Wednesday 11 March
    USQ Springfield Campus
    37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central

Can't make it to the forum? Not to worry, we'll be streaming the event live on the QT website. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss out!

We'll be using our new live polling system to show who Ipswich is voting for throughout the forums. You can show your support for your preferred candidate and even change your vote throughout the night. Find out how.

If you're unsure who is in the running, you can find the full list of candidates here.

In case you missed it, one candidate dropped out of the mayoral race on Monday and will instead be running in Division 4. Read more here.

Hope to see you at the forums!

Shannon Newley, QT Editor.

More Stories

Show More
elections from the editor's desk ipswich ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 queensland times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        USQ lecturer advocates for vision impaired students

        premium_icon USQ lecturer advocates for vision impaired students

        Education ‘The goal is to empower students to take an active role in their education and have more independence.’

        WANTED: Do you know where these 30 people are?

        premium_icon WANTED: Do you know where these 30 people are?

        News Police would like to speak to these people as they could help them with their...

        GET IN ON THE ACTION: Vote for your favourite candidate live

        premium_icon GET IN ON THE ACTION: Vote for your favourite candidate live

        Council News Join our live polling system during this week's candidate forums

        Shop provides the perfect fit for mothers of bride or groom

        premium_icon Shop provides the perfect fit for mothers of bride or groom

        News It’s now a destination store with families travelling across the state for the...