Eden’s Australian selection an early Christmas present

Ipswich and Queensland indoor hockey player Eden Jackat is one step closer to representing Australia at the World Cup. Picture: Greg Thompson

AFTER receiving an early Christmas present with national squad selection, Eden Jackat has to play a waiting game.

The skilful Ipswich hockey player has been named in the Australian indoor squad preparing for the next World Cup in Europe.

The exact time and location are yet to be confirmed after next year's scheduled Indoor Hockey World Cup was postponed.

For Hockey Queensland's Indoor Female Player of the Year, that means keeping fit and focused in the months ahead.

However, after being recognised at state and national level this year, Jackat said keeping motivated wouldn't be an issue.

She's waiting for her personalised program from the national team officials.

"Once I receive the plan for training and fitness, I'll get right into it,'' she said.

"I think they are trying to organise some camps next year in the lead-up to the World Cup.''

Jackat 24, is only planning a short break around Christmas having to work as a paramedic.

She is excited about the prospect of a mentor or coaching role next month with some state juniors.

"Hockey Queensland are hosting a pretty big camp to have some form of training for the juniors because there's no nationals,'' she said.

With the annual national championships cancelled due to COVID, Jackat has focused on playing in the Brisbane Division 1 women's and Division 2 men's competitions.

"I'm going to try and organise my own personal training with some of the girls who are interested at my age, just to have some training and some skill stuff,'' she said.

Jackat was earlier in the year captain of the Wests A-Grade side in the 2020 Ipswich competition at Raceview.

Despite the uncertainty over future indoor hockey championships, Jackat was delighted to receive her latest national squad call-up after captain Lauren Austin retired.

"I love the sport. I love the game. I love the people I play with,'' she said.

The Queensland indoor co-captain has made state sides since under-15 level.

She led the open women's side for the first time at the previous national titles in January.