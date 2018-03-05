Eddie backs Sam Newman in Melbourne mayoral race

Sam Newman is seriously considering a run for Mayor of Melbourne. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

EDDIE McGuire has given long-time friend Sam Newman a ringing endorsement as the 72-year-old edges closer to confirming a tilt for Town Hall.

McGuire said Newman offered the city the best hope for a driven leader without agenda.

"Sam and I often have long intense discussions and debates over what should or could happen in our city," McGuire said today.

"He has a unique point of view because, of all the people I've met, he is the most independent, which means he doesn't care about political, ­social or religious agenda.

"He wouldn't know what a backhander was but he has a fierce intellect, an uncommon common sense, and in anything I've ever dealt with, a footy captain's capacity to do what is right for the greater good.

"Whether Sam ultimately runs or doesn't, I am absolutely delighted that his voice is being heard for the man he is rather than the caricature Sydney media have tried to portray him over the years."

The glowing reference came as Newman stopped short of confirming his nomination. "I am absolutely genuinely thinking about seriously running for the position," he told the Herald Sun.

Newman said he had spoken to several people about running as lord mayor of Melbourne and he would seek more information about the nomination process before confirming his intentions.

He said his campaign would likely focus on the "day-to-day things" that could potentially improve the city, particularly those who lived within the city and wider precinct, including his Docklands neighbourhood.

Speaking on 3AW earlier, Newman said his potential candidacy wasn't a stunt.

"I have no interest in trying to garner support from anyone, I'm not out on a hustings," Newman said. "I am just saying I'm here and these are things I think Melbourne should address, the City of Melbourne, and if people resonate with that, good.''

