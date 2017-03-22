New ED boss primed for Ipswich challenge

FIGHTING FIT: Ipswich Hospital has appointed a new Emergency Department Director, Dr Cade Grima, who started this week.

MEET Dr Cade Grima.

He's the new boss of Ipswich Hospital's Emergency Department and when he's not busy saving lives he's learning martial arts, a craft he's been practising for nine years.

The 35-year-old has taken over from previous Emergency Department Head of six years Dr Dan Bitmead who took a new job on the Sunshine Coast.

Dr Grima has big shoes to fill, in a region undergoing dramatic changes, and he knows it.

"I do love a good challenge," Dr Grima said.

"One of the important things I learnt from Dr Bitmead was, he wasn't only the director of the department, but a friend to the department.

"He was there when people needed an ear, or someone to talk to and I will carry that on; my door will always be open."

Dr Grima has worked in Ipswich for the past 12 months, but grew up in Mackay. When he was a child, Dr Grima wanted to be a botanist.

As the youngest of four siblings, tales from his older brothers and sister sparked his interest in medicine.

"My sister worked in an admin role at Mackay Hospital so I grew up hearing about hospitals," Dr Grima said.

"I've always really loved science and really enjoyed the challenges science presents.

"Even now I do a lot of reading in physics and maths.

"The thing that sealed the deal for me with medicine was that challenge of diagnostics and risk assessment; and that's where ED came in.

"It's the front line and often you've got a problem but you don't know what the problem is.

"You have to explore it and work out along the way what's happening, why is it happening and be part of that solution.

"In ED we get to be that front door to the hospital.

"It's where everyone comes when there is something wrong and to be part of that is exciting.

"That's why I chose ED out of all the specialities."

Dr Grima's first official day on the job was Monday.

He acknowledged that while Ipswich's predicted population growth would present a significant challenge to the health industry, he was positive about creating solutions to those challenges.

"There will be lots of changes and to be part of that growth is going to be amazing," he said.

Constipation is not a medical emergency

EMERGENCY departments across Queensland are facing unprecedented demand for services.

In 2016 emergency departments dealt with 50,000 more presentations than in 2015 and many of those should have seen a GP instead.

Constipation, a sprained ankle, a cough and having foreign objects lodged in either a nose or ear were among the medical 'emergencies' listed by Queensland Health as issues that could have been dealt with by the family doctor.



"This has got to stop. The doctors and nurses within our emergency departments are highly trained to an international standard and are the best in their field," Minister Dick said, last month.

"They are there to save lives, not extract splinters or write prescriptions for patients who could be visiting their GP.

"...if you arrive at an emergency department when you should be at the GP, you will wait. I make no apologies for that.

Not sure where to go? Call 13 HEALTH