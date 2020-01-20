Menu
The message candidates and sitting councillors were met with when attempting to log on the ECQ electronic disclosure system.
News

ECQ disclosure system down in days leading up to new laws

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jan 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SITTING councillors and candidates who attempted to lodge their disclosure returns over the weekend were met with a maintenance message from ECQ's Electronic Disclosure System.

The message stated the system would be unavailable from 5pm on Thursday, 16 January 2020 to 9am on Monday, 20 January 2020, despite new laws coming in today.

Public data remained available for viewing, but users were unable to log in to submit new disclosure returns.

News laws came into effect from today, January 20, which require all gifts and loans received of $500 or more between the start of the disclose period and yesterday plus all electoral expenditure incurred between 1 May 2019 and yesterday must be lodged.

The site should now be operational.

council elections 2020 disclosure laws electoral commission queensland ipswich city council local government elections
Ipswich Queensland Times

