Economic, employment benefits will make or break new stadium

GROWTH: An artist impression of the new Lions stadium at Springfield which the council says will provide economic benefits to surrounding regions. Contributed

SECURING funding for Springfield Stadium will be reliant on the Ipswich City Council proving its economic and employment benefits to the greater region.

An application to the Regional Growth Fund will be lodged by the council for funding. The location of the stadium is in an area excluded from the grant fund, but the council can still apply if it demonstrates "benefits and employment outcomes which flow directly into an eligible area”.

Most Ipswich suburbs, excluding Ripley, Walloon and Rosewood, are not in the eligible Regional Growth Fund area. Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said there would be no problem detailing the benefits of the stadium.

"A sports facility such as that and being home to what will be the AFLW Brisbane Lions team means there'll be enormous regional spin off,” he said.