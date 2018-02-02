Eclectic new business gives life to old shop

THAT Yellow Place has been given a new lease on life.

What was once a run-down, abandoned shop at Peak Crossing has been transformed into a creative hub of eclectic furniture, hand-made arts and crafts and unique and vintage home wares.

A lot has changed at the old shop since business owner Gail Tarrant took over last November but there's one thing that hasn't changed. It's always been yellow. Ms Tarrant said choosing the name That Yellow Place was obvious.

"We moved to this area about two years ago and we always drove past this shop," she said. "My husband, Rob and I always used to comment that yellow place still isn't open for years.

"We knew that would be a great place to open a shop.

NEW BUSIENSS: That Yellow Place owner Gail Tarrant. Rob Williams

"We used to call it that yellow place because it's the only place that was yellow in Peak Crossing."

A She Skills professional, also known as a specialist in woodworking and using power tools, and a qualified graphic designer, Ms Tarrant has channelled her creative skills into recycling furniture and home wares.

"I have always done shabby chic furniture and done my own crafts at home, I have always recycled stuff. I don't like to throw anything out. My shed is full of stuff that I buy and recycle," she said.

"With shabby chic and recycled furniture, it all depends on individual taste. Different people like different styles."

For more information on upcoming DIY classes and to get involved with farmers markets, email gailt_tarrant@hotmail.com.

That Yellow Place is open on Fassifern St at Peak Crossing.