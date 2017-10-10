Eclectic business opens up from behind red doors

VARIETY Retro and Recycled Behind Red Doors owner Kylie Ward says the shop features antiques and collectables, second-hand furniture, do-it-yourself classes and upcycling.

VARIETY Retro and Recycled Behind Red Doors owner Kylie Ward says the shop features antiques and collectables, second-hand furniture, do-it-yourself classes and upcycling. Rob Williams

IT'S A big business name for a diverse business. Retro and Recycled Behind Red Doors is a fascinating collection of all that is old and yet also made new again.

Owner Kylie Ward is enthusiastic about this eclectic business.

"We started out in July 2016 near Bob Jane T-Marts but recently moved to the new location at 150 Brisbane St, opposite Dusty's, to expand the business and give us more space," Kylie said.

The new facility provides more physical floor space, undercover car parking and better facilities.

"My partner, Leon Glinster, has had a long-time dream of opening up an antique business and I am interested in upcycling and craft. So we decided to take the plunge," she said.

Retro and Recycled Behind Red Doors is about antiques and collectables, second-hand furniture, do-it-yourself classes and upcycling.

"I have classes for furniture restoration, and craft classes for candle-making, bath bombs, soaps and scrap- booking," she said.

"We get a lot of customers who come in and love some of the second hand furniture, because it was just made so well. There are those who want to restore the piece themselves and others will get me do it for them. If I do it, the customer is involved along the process so it is what they want.

Kylie is able to offer French polishing and a range of other finishes.

"I see the potential of the piece of furniture and often get involved helping clients see what they could do. We have the machines and materials for all of the activities so it is really a one-stop-shop," she said.

When people gather for the classes, there is an air of excitement as the participants learn how to go through the steps to restore their pride and joy.

"All of the classes are very popular. People want to get into working on their furniture. Scrap-booking was seen as a dying art but it is growing. One thing is that in every class we learn lots but have fun," Kylie said.

Beyond the skills that participants learn, it is a social event. Paint and Pizza and a scrap-booking retreat are just some of the ways the social and skill development are blended.

"People want to create, for a lot of the craft items people learn the skills and turn it into a small business by taking items off to markets and selling them," she said.

Kylie has taken a leap of faith moving from working in real estate for 17 years to turn her back on that and establish this business with Leon. "I think the time in real estate has given me a lot of skills I use here but I also know the different types of homes and what is needed. Glad I made the move it is good for family life," she said.

"Ipswich is full of colonials and so the older furniture and antiques are highly sought-after and come on sale through deceased estates.

"I am excited about the interest across all of the classes and the items we have on sale. We are doing a Christmas holiday camp so that young people have some activities to do over this time. I am finalising plans but it will be fantastic."

Retro and Recycled Behind Red Doors has information on its Facebook site, "like it" and keep up to date.