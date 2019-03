Police are diverting traffic after an accident on Brisbane Rd, Ebbw Vale, this afternoon.

Cordell Richardson

POLICE are redirecting traffic on Brisbane Rd, Ebbw Vale after a two car crash.

Eyewitness reports state that traffic is being diverted up Phillip St, by the Ebbw Vale train station after a car has run up the back of a truck.

Two vehicles, one a grey Ford Falcon, are on tow trucks. At this stage there are no serious injuries reported.

Traffic is backed up, but flowing around to the side of the accident.