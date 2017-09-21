29°
News

ebay has 'biggest ever sale' to celebrate 18th birthday

IF eBay was a human being, it would today be able to buy a vodka cruiser and head to the pub to drop a few coins on the pokies.

The world-conquering auction house that changed the retail world forever has notched up 18 years.

As the sun set on the 20th century, eBay's launch in 1999 heralded a new era of shopping.

And to celebrate that era on its 18th birthday, eBay is offering an 18% discount across its entire site.

"It'll be like having a sale on the whole of Australian retail," ebay director Tim Mackinnon told A Current Affair.

The sale runs from 6pm to 10pm today.

Among the best deals will be $343 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and $304.82 off the freshly launched iPhone 8.

Related Items

Topics:  ebay editors picks retail shopping

News Corp Australia
Deadline for recovery funding extended

Deadline for recovery funding extended

Eligible farmers and primary producers can access recovery grants worth up to $25,000.

Youth on roof for second day running at Wacol

Inmates are on the roof of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre for the second day in a row. Picture: 7 News Queensland

Youth on roof at Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in Wacol

EXCLUSIVE: Doctor endorsed by LNP for Ipswich state seat

Doctor endorsed by LNP to run for state seat

Winx trainer eyes success in Ipswich

Trainer of the moment Chris Waller.

Australia's top trainer enters runners at Saturday meeting

Local Partners