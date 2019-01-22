‘Serial masturbator’: Man charged with indecent acts

DETECTIVES have arrested and charged a 43-year-old Eatons Hill man following an investigation into alleged indecent acts performed across a number of Brisbane suburbs over the last four years.

It will be alleged that the man was spotted masturbating in the vicinity of Truro St, Windsor, many times between 2015 and 2019.

He has been charged with 27 counts of indecent acts and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 11.

Police are seeking information about a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad van with ladders on its roof and a Brisbane Lions 2018 sticker.

In addition, police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a man acting in a similar matter in Midmay St in Fairfield, Boundary St in West End, and Gladstone Rd in Highgate Hill.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance, of proportionate build, around 180cm tall, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

As well, police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad van with ladders on its roof and a Brisbane Lions 2018 sticker on the rear window parked in any of those areas.

Anyone who has witnessed such an incident or who may have information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police.