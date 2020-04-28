Record number of visitors for Ipswich

SOME Ipswich business owners and tourism operators are hopeful of what lays on the other side of an unprecedented lockdown, with more people visiting the city than ever before last year.

More than two million visitors came to Ipswich in 2019, spending about $290 million.

The latest National Visitor Survey and International Visitor Survey data showed an increase in tourists of 29 per cent from the year prior.

Local businesses have felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic but retail shops and eateries have adapted to keep money coming in.

It has forced them to put an increased focus on operating online and restaurants and cafes have had to introduce or ramp up takeaway and drive through options.

The State Government will ease some restrictions from this weekend, including allowing people to shop for non-essential items.

The Cottage Restaurant, run by Angela and Mark Naoum, started a limited takeaway menu two weeks ago.

They offer a $99 dinner for two package, selling a Wagyu rump or pork belly with vegetables and a choice of creme brulee or citrus tart for dessert.

"We do about 20 of them a week," Mr Naoum said.

"We're aiming for the higher end takeaway market.

"We only look for 20 or 30 people and that's a good Saturday night (normally). We see a lot of people using Ipswich as a halfway point between Toowoomba and Brisbane. That's been really good, especially for our lunches."

The survey showed the day trip market is driving the increase with a 39.8 per cent rise, or 1.66 million visitors, last year.

International visitors also increased by five per cent, while domestic overnight visitors were slightly down year-on-year by 1.8 per cent.

Day trip visitors brought in more than $139 million to the local economy last year.

Mr Naoum hoped restrictions would ease further to allow couples or families to start eating out again soon.

"We've got the space available to us (to spread people out)," he said.

"We hope we can get back to semi-normality soon.

"Getting a point where you can go and sit down for an hour and have dinner with your household is far more valuable than holding off and waiting for everyone to be able to mingle again."

Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights, run by Graeme and Ruth Day, and now in its 19th year of operation, had its last flight a little over a month ago.

"We've been seeing this since Chinese New Year," Mr Day said.

"Twenty per cent of our business is international. 10 per cent of our market is Chinese.

"The Chinese didn't come out this year because of the coronavirus so we've seen a steady decline ever since."

He believed it was wise for authorities to be cautious and for restrictions to be eased slowly.

Their office is still open and they've been selling a steady stream of gift vouchers, which are valid for three years.

"Our domestic market will be the first one that comes back on board," Mr Day said.

"It will be a 400km radius that people will be able to start doing things once they've lifted it a little bit further - hopefully by the end of May.

"We've had potential new customers contacting us wanting to do proposals or do exclusive baskets for two or four. They'll be the first (to fly) as we open up.

"Once it opens up a bit more we'll be able to get back to 8 or 10 people and our bigger baskets.

"The only positive out of all this is I've had my first sleep in in 29 years."

Mayor Teresa Harding said the numbers were a great sign for the city's future.

"Ipswich is an interesting and attractive city and has so much to offer daytrip and overnight visitors," she said.

"But of course, the focus now is on the extraordinary COVID-19 situation we and the world are facing.

"A big part of that is planning and preparing for our city's economic recovery, something that we have set up special working group in council for.

"The Human Social and Economic Recovery Sub Working Group is assessing and making recommendations to council on a range of short, medium and longer term initiatives to generate the most speedy and sustainable recovery for the city.

"A big part of that will be to renew the momentum we had achieved over the past few years in attracting more and more visitors to the region every year."