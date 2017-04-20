Eat prawns over Easter? They might've been contaminated

Commercial fisher Michael Wilkinson says the advice is “too little, too late”.

PRAWNS eaten over the Easter long weekend were most likely contaminated by last week's toxic spill, Brisbane's commercial fishers have warned.

At least 300kg of prawns were caught from the contaminated zone of the Brisbane River and sold on to local residents over Easter because local fishers were not warned against it.

State Environment Minister Steven Miles yesterday wrote to the Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester seeking immediate enforcement action to be taken against those responsible for the chemical spill and for the responsible party to "remediate and compensate for any harm caused".

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association received advice from Fisheries Queensland only on Tuesday - a week after the spill - to stop selling seafood caught within the contaminated zone.

Local commercial fisher Michael Wilkinson said the advice was "too little, too late" after the State Government initially said the contaminated area did not affect commercial fishing zones.

"It makes me sick to my stomach that I sold contaminated food to somebody unbeknown to me," he said.

"The contamination zone is my whole fishing boundary line."

The level of toxins in Brisbane waterways has yet to be determined because water samples remain at the lab - 10 days after the 22,000 litres of firefighting foam spilt from a Qantas hangar at Brisbane Airport.

The chemicals include perfluorooctanoic acid.

Qantas said it was working through a process to replace the current firefighting foam with a type that meets the Queensland Government's updated requirements.

Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk has blamed the Federal Government and Qantas for not doing more to warn the Queensland public.