Eat Local Week gets off to a tasty start

Hundreds of people get a taste of what this year's Scenic Rim Eat Local Week has to offer.

FRESH produce was on show when more than 190 south-east Queensland food producers, chefs and food enthusiasts attended the launch of Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

Moda executive chef Javier Codina crafted a truly local menu, featuring Kalbar carrots, Peak Crossing heirloom tomatoes, Moogerah beetroot and Harrisville greens.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Guests included Scenic Rim Eat Local Week food ambassadors Alison Alexander, Cameron Matthews, Glen Barratt, Josue Lopez, Brenda Fawdon and Caroline Jones.

Great Day Out presenter and popular chef Alastair McLeod was also there, as was videographer and blogger Ben Southall and his wife Sophee and Queensland Tourism Investment Council (QTIC) chair Shane O'Reilly.

The Scenic Rim Mayor, Cr Greg Christensen, launched Eat Local Week and unveiled the Scenic Rim Distilled Guide, produced by Master of Wine Peter Scudamore-Smith. The guide for Thirsty Travellers profiles the Scenic Rim's wines, liqueurs, craft beers and coffee in a user-friendly guide released to coincide with Eat Local Week 2017.

Guests dined on canapes of marinated Rathlogan Grove Olives, Tarome crayfish, Ayton Farm croquettes, Kalfresh pumpkin and 4Real Milk feta and The Butcher Co. beef pithiviers.

An indulgent cheese station featured cheeses from Pure Artisan, Scenic Rim 4Real Milk, Towri Sheep Cheeses and White Gold Creamery.

Guests enjoyed drinks from Sarabah Estate, Witches Falls Winery, O'Reillys Canungra Valley Vineyard, Scenic Rim Brewery, Bunjurgen Estate and Javier's Spanish Sangria, featuring O'Reillys Tom Reserve Tempranillo.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week plates up from June 24-July 2, and features more than 90 individual activities, including farm tours, producer lunches, cooking classes and the signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival on July 1.