Eat Local Week: Find a tasty event near you

Creators of the Eat Local Week book Brenda Fawdon and Christine Sharp lead a cooking demonstration.

THE annual Scenic Rim Eat Local Week festival, which celebrates the bounty of produce grown locally, is shaping as the biggest in the event's eight-year history.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week runs from June 30-July 8, and connects consumers with producers and farmers, offering authentic, unique opportunities to go behind the scenes.

The week features more than 90 individual events, including farm tours, producer lunches and dinners, cooking classes and gourmet food festivals.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said he was impressed at how much the event has grown since it first began in 2011.

"Since then it has been embraced by Scenic Rim producers, by leading Queensland chefs, and by consumers from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Toowoomba and northern NSW. Last year Eat Local Week drew more than 32,000 visitors to the region and contributed more than $1.9-million to the local economy,” he said.

"Visitors tell us that they want to know more about the food and drinks they consume and our producers are proud and excited to share their passion for production.

"Our rich alluvial soil, temperate climate and reliable rainfall make this the ideal place to grow fresh food, raise cattle and sheep, produce milk and make wine.

"Eat Local Week brings producers from across the region together and celebrates the variety and quality of ingredients which can be sourced here in the Scenic Rim, just an hour from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”

Eat Local Week 2018 features more than 90 individual events, including many free and low-cost activities for children and families. The signature event is the Winter Harvest Festival, which will be held on Saturday, July 7. It will feature market stalls, cooking demonstrations by Ben Ungermann and Glen Barratt, a tractor pulling competition and free rides for kids.

Carrot clarinet musician, Linsey Pollak, will run workshops in the Just Veg activity tent, showing participants how to turn carrots into musical instruments.

Eat Local Week is a chance to connect with boutique and small-scale producers, as well as large commercial producers, whose products are available through retailers nationally.

"The Scenic Rim is a significant place for food production,” Cr Christensen said.

"If you eat food and drink wine, beer and coffee, then you will enjoy Eat Local Week. It's a chance to discover what happens before your food and drink arrives to the store.

"Meet the farmers, taste the food, sit in the tractors, pick your own carrots, cuddle the sheep, see the cows being milked, and feast on our amazing food, wine, beer and coffee.”

The Eat Local Week signature event the Winter Harvest Festival celebrates the region's world class produce. Contributed

Highlights of Eat Local Week highlights for Boonah and surrounds include:

Degustation at Kooroomba Lavender Farm and Vineyard - June 22

Nose-to-Tail Feast at Kooroomba Lavender Farm and Vineyard - June 23

Just Veg Carrot Picking at Kalfresh Vegetables - June 30

Beer Banter with Mike at Scenic Rim Brewery - June 30

An Afternoon at Valley Pride Produce - June 30

Mt Alford Artisans Market - July 1

Pop-up Olive Bar at Scenic Rim Olives - July 1

An afternoon of wine and pizza at Paradine Estate Winery - July 1

Naughty Little Kids Open Day - July 3

Mini Market Day at Boonah Library - July 4

Tour and Taste at Summer Land Camels - July 4

Meet the Authors at Scenic Rim Brewery - July 4

Camel Cheese Workshop at Summer Land Camels - July 4

Scenic Rim on a Plate at Austin House - July 4

Beer & Beef Night at Scenic Rim Brewery - July 5

Canapes and Cocktails at Summer Land Camels - July 5

White Christmas at Black Hall - July 6

Winter Harvest Festival at Aratula Community Sports Complex - July 7

Thanksgiving Service at Kalbar Baptist Church - July 8

Deck Party at Scenic Rim Brewery - July 8

Long Lunch with Brenda Fawdon at Summer Land Camels - July 8

Spicer's Peak Lodge Long Table Lunch - July 8

Olivia Stainlay had a ball collecting carrots during Eat Local Week 2017.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week highlights for Beaudesert and surrounds include:

A Backstage Pass to Tommerup's Dairy Farm - June 30

Farm to Fork on Tommerup's Dairy Farm - June 30

Cattle and Stock Horse Experience at Ladybrook Farm - June 30

Tunes, Brews, Food and Fun at The Farm - June 30

A Taste of Country Cooking at Christmas Creek Café - June 30

Hillview State School Community Co-op - June 30

Tastings at The Shed Café and Rathlogan Olive Grove - June 30

Tasting Tables at Beaudesert Arts and Information Centre - June 30

Kids Bush Tucker Tracker at Mt Barney Lodge - June 30, July 1, 3 and 7

Wine Tasting at Barney Creek Vineyard Cottages - June 30

Farm Tours at Scenic Rim Robotic Dairy - daily July 1 to 6

Eat Local Kooralbyn at Valley Kitchen - July 1

Rathdowney Country Market and Tasting Day - July 1

Beaudesert Gourmet Street Food Festival - July 1

Adults' Cheesemaking Workshop at Towri Sheep Cheeses - July 3

Childrens' Cheesemaking Workshop at Towri Sheep Cheeses - July 5

Winter Harvest Festival at Aratula Community Sports Complex - July 7

Shawnee and Colleen Johnson thoroughly enjoyed the Winter Harvest Festival in 2017. Contributed

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week highlights for Canungra and Tamborine Mountain:

Green Lane Coffee Plantation Producers Dinner - June 22

Bahukara High Chai at Masala Shanti - June 23

Meet the Authors Producers' Dinner at Cedar Creek Lodges - June 29

Tasting Tables at Canungra Visitor Information Centre - June 30

Crop to Cup Tour at Green Lane Coffee - June 30

Scenic Rim Food and Wine - A historical perspective at Binna Burra Lodge - June 30

O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyard Longest Lunch - July 1

Binna Burra Bushtucker of the Scenic Rim - July 2

Gluten-free Cooking Workshop at Canungra Hub - July 4

An Evening with Josue Lopez at Witches Falls Winery - July 4

Cheese and Wine Tasting at The Vintage Pickle - July 5

Tamborine Mountain Flavours Tour with Alison Alexander - July 6

10 Years of Beer at Pavilion Garden Bar - July 6

Farm Yoga with Laura at Allamburra Organics - July 7

Winter Harvest Festival at Aratula Community Sports Complex - July 7

Picnic in the Paddock at Allamburra Organics - July 8

Tamborine Mountain Street Food Festival - July 8

Grape to Glass Wine Tasting Tour at Witches Falls Winery - July 8