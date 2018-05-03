Eat Local Week - A feast of food, farms and tasty dishes

Christine Sharp and Brenda Fawdon, the authors of the second instalment of the Eat Local Week cookbook, at the official launch.

SCENIC Rim farmers, food producers, winemakers and chefs will showcase the region's diverse bounty of local ingredients during Eat Local Week, which plates up from June 30.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week, now in its eighth year, celebrates the smorgasbord of fresh produce, wine, beer, dairy and gourmet ingredients grown in the region's fertile volcanic soil.

Eat Local Week 2018 features more than 90 events across the region, from farm tours to gourmet dinners and the signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival on Saturday July 7.

Scenic Rim Mayor, Cr Greg Christensen, said Eat Local Week has grown into one of the state's most authentic and engaging food and wine festivals and provides visitors with a unique opportunity to connect with the people who grow their food.

"Scenic Rim Eat Local Week started as a way to connect consumers with the people who grow their food and that principle remains at the heart of the event today,” Cr Christensen said.

"This is an authentic and delicious way to tour our spectacular region and have real and engaging experiences with the men and women who produce vegetables, dairy, olives, honey, nuts, wine, craft beer, coffee and so much more.

"The Scenic Rim takes in an area of more than 4000sqm, and includes the productive regions of Tamborine Mountain, Beaudesert, Lost World, Kalbar, Boonah, Aratula and Harrisville.

"The rich alluvial soil, temperate climate and reliable rainfall makes it the ideal place to grow fresh, nutritious food. Visitors to Eat Local Week are often surprised by just how much of their food and drinks originate from this region, just one hour from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week is held during the first week of the Queensland June-July school holidays and this year's event features the chance to visit more than 20 working farms. More than 35 events are free, or cost less than $25 to attend, and there are 12 preview events, scheduled for the month before Eat Local Week.

"Since Eat Local Week started in 2011, we've been building on our program, to capture the diversity of the Scenic Rim's food and wine industry,” Cr Christensen said.

"There really is something to suit food lovers of all ages and budgets. Whether you're looking to entertain children on holidays, or you want to relax over a gourmet meal, Scenic Rim Eat Local Week has you covered.

"Visit a dairy farm, pet the heritage pigs, take a class in sheep's cheesemaking, sip on award-winning wines, enjoy a long-table lunch on a stunning farm, or settle in for a nose-to-tail degustation.

"Eat Local Week 2018 really does establish this region as one of Queensland's most exciting food and wine destinations.”

Farmers, producers and more gathered at the official launch of Eat Local Week in Brisbane on May 1.

For more information about events, log onto www.eatlocalweek.com.au.