'Eat it': Violent man tries to force feed mother Drano

A MAN accused the mother of his child of trying to poison him before he tipped a chemical drain cleaner on her head.

The 22-year-old first told the woman to eat it but when she refused, he poured the contents of the Drano container over her. She cried as the chemical burned her scalp.

Six months later the man barricaded the woman inside a wardrobe, threatening her for more than a day before the woman was released only when police showed up at the Ipswich home.

They were two of the multiple occasions of violence the man inflicted on the woman between March and September this year in what police prosecutor Sergeant Christopher O'Neill described as "premeditated and planned".

In separate incidents the man told the woman he was going to kill her and hit her in the face until she became unconscious, spat in her face, held his hand over her mouth, tore her clothing, stole her money and twisted her arm behind her back.

"The community has quite simply had enough of offending in a domestic context," Sgt O'Neill said said during a reserved decision sentencing in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

"An aggravating feature is the prolonged nature. It is an example of persistent offending against a weaker party over an extended period of time."

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously pleaded guilty to 14 charges including two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing and common assault, three counts each of contravention of a domestic violence order and driving unlicensed and one count each of wilful damage and possessing drug utensils.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of deprivation of liberty but was convicted after hearing.

Defence lawyer Vince Knox said his client acted "impulsively".

"Certainly the nature of the relationship was quite a toxic one and it had to come to an end," Mr Knoz said.

The man was sentenced to a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with parole release in March next year and 60 days pre-sentence custody declared.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two years and orderer to pay $1,150 restitution.