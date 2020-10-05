Menu
Don’t be a chump! Shop around before committing to pricey petrol.
News

Easy way to save more than $30 on your petrol today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
5th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content

IF YOU need to fill up before the long weekend ends, it’s worth shopping around and you could save more than $30.

Unleaded petrol in the Ipswich region currently ranges from just over a dollar a litre, all the way up to nearly $1.50/L.

For perspective, that’s a $30 difference when it comes to filling up the average 55L capacity car.

If you want the best deal, the best price for unleaded 91 petrol is on offer at 7-Eleven Riverhills.

At 101.4c/L, you can fill a medium-sized car for $57.

Filling up here, instead of one of the many petrol stations offering petrol for 147.9c/L, will save you $34.

If Riverhills is out of the way and you’re keen to fill up in town, you can nab unleaded petrol for 102.9c/L at three stations in West Ipswich: Puma, Metro and 7-Eleven.

If you’re driving via the Ipswich Motorway or Warrego Highway and eager to avoid straying off the path of your commute, the cheapest unleaded petrol can be found at California Farms, Haigslea (103.9c/L) on the highway.

Freedom Fuels, Darra, is offering unleaded petrol for 104.9c/L and is located on the motorway.

