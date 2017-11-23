Easy money lesson with cash savvy pig

Lucy, 3, and Evie, 4, O'Sullivan of Brassall are starting their money saving journey with a Money Savvy Pig.

IPSWICH kids have a new tool to help them learn about money, thanks to the Money Savvy Pig.

The interactive, four-slot piggy bank has been introduced in Australia by Ipswich-based Jade Financial Group.

Managing director Dianne Charman stresses the importance of teaching the next generation to be financially literate.

Ms Charman said the move to the cashless economy had made it harder for children to understand and connect to the value of money.

"With cashless transactions like Tap and Pay, kids today can struggle to grasp that real money is actually exchanged and, as a result, have less understanding of money than their parents did at the same age," she said.

"The Commonwealth Bank's School Banking 2017 study revealed Aussie kids start earning pocket money at age six and are earning more than any generation before them.

"Kids today get on average $6 a week from the age of six, whereas their Gen X parents received just $1.67 at the same age.

"It is so important for parents to teach their children financial literacy as soon as they start earning pocket money for doing chores around the house.

"With the Money Savvy Pig, depositing money becomes something tangible, helping kids to better understand that it needs to be earned and saved before it is spent," she said.

Ms Charman said, increasingly, Australians were living week-to-week, and are often checking their bank balance to find out whether they have enough money to get through.

"The Money Savvy Pig's separate chambers for save, spend, donate and invest are designed to help parents introduce concepts like delayed gratification and charitable giving to their kids," she said.

"We started Jade Kids Foundation in 2010 and commenced running workshops in our local community and are now looking to expand the message of the Money Savvy Pig.

Her tips for saving include paying yourself first; even if you think it's insignificant today, it's creating a habit.

A 24-page colouring and activity book is also available with the Money Savvy Pig to help children learn about concepts such as bartering, interest earned on their savings, goal-setting, smart-spending, donating, long-term investing and entrepreneurship.

The Money Savvy Piggybanks are available for $29.95 online at www.moneysavvykids. com.au.