Easts warriors step up in upset, breakthrough victory

APPROACHING 500 club games for Easts, Kyle Sippel deserved a boost as loyal A-Grade captain.

While his magic milestone is still 16 games away, the Tigers leader is already pondering joining other Easts stalwarts like Craig Barrett, Lindsay Marsh, Rod Bell, Ken Payne, Luke Woodford, Dan Mantell, Chris Mantell and Tim Woodford.

It's a measure of his commitment to Easts since junior hockey that Sippel is excited about chasing such an achievement.

Sharing in Easts' first A-Grade win of the season on Sunday night provided a welcome lift for Sippel and his team, where the Mantell brothers and their cousin Woodford helped out. The Tigers upset Norths 5-3.

In his third year as A-Grade captain, Sippel has endured some big score against his developing team.

"Those few touch-ups are from our disjointed teams with some senior players injured throughout it,'' he said.

"It's a bit unfortunate to lose by that many but we're certainly not a 10 or 11 nil team.''

Having played A-Grade hockey for more than a decade, Sippel continues to enjoy his hockey with a smile on his face and spirited attitude.

He appreciated club Reserve Graders like Chris and Dan Mantell and Tim Woodford stepping up on Sunday night.

"We were missing a few of our regulars so we pulled up a few of the old heads and they did really well,'' Sippel said.

"So it probably was our best game of the season.''

Ipswich teacher Woodford's hat-trick iced the victory.

"He always helps when he puts them in the top of the net,'' the captain said. "It was really good to have him score goals.

"I've been there with a few of those older guys and now that they have semi-retired, hopefully these young guys will get older and start winning premierships again.''

Easts A-Grade hockey captain Kyle Sippel enjoys a drink after Sunday night’s breakthrough victory at Raceview. Picture: David Lems

Woodford rammed home the opening goal from a penalty corner to level the scores at 1-1 in the first quarter before keeping his team in front with a second strike before halftime.

Jesse Hoyland and the energetic Declan Rankin added two more goals before Woodford nailed his third to shut-out any Norths comeback.

With Queensland under-21 goal getter Zac Profke being rested, Norths looked out of sorts from early in the game.

Norths goals came from Dean Jeffrey, Aidan Buckley and a late stroke from Blake Douglas.

However, a week after a powerhouse 6-2 win over Wests, the Devils struggled to find their usual attacking rhythm.

Easts were the beneficiaries.

"That sort of win definitely does (help),'' Sippel said.

"We had a couple of the young R2 guys playing as well.''

They include Queensland under-15 representative team twins Lachlan and Sam Savage.

"Andrew Batten has also been playing well and Ryan Pickering has been a solid addition for the young blokes,'' Sippel said.

"We'll build on that, work on a few of the weaknesses which is a little bit of our cover defence type quick turnaround stuff and then just hopefully build into the back end of the season.''