EXCLUSIVE: Major shake-up at sports club with sale talks

BATTLE: Ipswich Jets have had a long-standing rivalry with Easts Tigers, whose leagues club has had talks about partnering with Swifts at Booval.

BATTLE: Ipswich Jets have had a long-standing rivalry with Easts Tigers, whose leagues club has had talks about partnering with Swifts at Booval. Cordell Richardson

A POWERHOUSE Brisbane leagues club could expand its footprint to Ipswich, shaking the fabric of the city's rugby league scene.

Easts Leagues Club has been in talks about joining with Booval's Swifts Leagues Club, the QT understands.

Swifts Leagues Club is preparing to buy its leased land off Ipswich City Council but requires cash from a third party to complete the purchase.

Discussions are understood to have occurred between Swifts and Easts Leagues Club at Coorparoo.

Easts Tigers has had a long-standing rivalry with the Ipswich Jets in the Intrust Super Cup and any push for the Brisbane club to expand into Ipswich is likely to raise eyebrows.

The council is progressing an independent valuation of Swifts' Booval property to determine a sale price.

According to a council report, Swifts indicated it would seek a business partner "if they obtained ownership of the site".

Swifts finance manager Kerri Cerrato heard rumours about a joint-venture with Easts but said she was not sure if they were accurate.

"Finer details haven't been worked out," she said.

"We can't say much more until after sale is enacted."

Swifts chairman John Hughes denied any partnership between the two clubs and said the club was waiting on a sale price from the council.

Mr Hughes said Swifts would need to borrow money to buy the Booval property, but would not say whether Easts was involved in lending.

"We've approached a number of sources," he said.

"I'm not prepared to tell you who I've approached."

Mr Hughes said Swifts had been in discussions with Easts, but only about football.

"Swifts does not have a business partner and to my knowledge has not considered one," he said.

The chairman's comments contradict those made to the council.

A report to the council noted Swifts "had indicated they would be seeking a business partner if they obtained ownership of the site".

Swifts has leased land on Brisbane Rd, including Cameron Park, from the council under a long-term lease.

The sports club includes a large number of poker machine licences besides a liquor and gaming venue, which is used to support the adjacent bowls club.

Because the site is reaching the end of its usable life, the council undertook an assessment on the building which found up to $2million needed to be spent on maintenance in the next 10 years.

According to a council report the community club pays $16,358 in rent each year in addition to rates.

As at January 2, Swifts was in arrears for both rent and rates.

Easts Leagues Club is land-locked at Coorparoo.

The two clubs are linked at a board level through brothers Paul and Des Morris.

Paul is the vice-chairman of Swifts while Des has had a long association with Easts.

Rugby League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker wanted to know the finer details of the proposal before he made comment.

"Easts over the years have approached players from Ipswich and surrounding area to go and play for them," he said.

According to the council resolution, surplus proceeds from the sale will be used to redevelop or upgrade Cameron Park.

Easts did not respond to a request for comment.