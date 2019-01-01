Easter treats hit the shelves early but get a mixed response

BAD TASTE: Peter Clymo thinks it's ridiculous hot cross buns are available for purchase, while young Ben Clymo thinks it's great because they are tasty.

DESPITE Christmas leftovers only just being eaten, hot cross buns are already on the shop shelves.

Ipswich Coles shopper Peter Clymo agreed it was "too early” for buns on the shelves.

He said his family did enjoy them, but only when the time was right.

"We normally buy one packet and then we are done, but we do it at the proper time,” he said.

"The proper time is perhaps three or four weeks before Easter.

"They're for Good Friday, not Christmas.”

Ben Clymo disagreed.

"I like them,” he said.

"That's because you're not buying them,” Peter added.

Mr Clymo, who owns Redbank News and Convenience, said the same commercialisation happened with Christmas cards.

"Two years ago, Christmas cards arrived in our store on the second of July,” he said.

Coles started selling the treats just days after Christmas and Woolworths will follow in early this month.

But while not everyone is sweet on the notion, thousands of us clearly can't get enough. Coles sold close to 2.5 million hot cross buns in January last year.

And Coles category manager Freddie Hancock said demand was high again.

"While some may object to hot cross buns before Easter, early sales suggest that most can't get them early enough,” he said.

"Many customers now expect to be able to munch down on a hot cross bun as soon as they polish off their Christmas leftovers.”

However, business psychologist and former marketing manager Michelle Robbe said it was understandable people were upset when hot cross buns appear well before Easter.

"It's a reaction to something that doesn't make sense,” she said. "You can use the analogy of people who put up Christmas decorations in August or September. I'm sure if they put them out every year, people will get used to them.”

Hayden Johnson and Henry Lynch