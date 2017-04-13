28°
EASTER SERVICES: Where to go in Ipswich

Helen Spelitis
| 13th Apr 2017 4:00 PM
Good Friday Service on the Hill at Coleyville draws a huge crowd.
Good Friday Service on the Hill at Coleyville draws a huge crowd.

THREE crosses on a hill at Coleyville will be the setting for hundreds of Christian celebrating the true meaning of Easter this year.

The annual event has been attracting huge crowds for years and this Easter isn't expected to be any different.

For years Christians have been travelling to Coleyville from as far as Redcliffe, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast to take part in the famed Good Friday service.

This year's guest speaker will be Rev. Dr Ross Clifford, author and lecturer in theology, ethics and apologetics.

The Good Friday service starts at 9.30am and will be followed by a Saturday breakfast.

Below is a list of Easter Services taking place around Ipswich;

 

Coleyville

corner of Eder Bros Rd and Rosewood-Warrill View Rd

Good Friday

'The Cross - Our Liberation', 9.30am

Saturday breakfast

'The Resurrection - The Most Dangerous Idea'

Harrisville School of Arts, 7am - ticket $15 each

 

Anglican services

  • All Saints', Booval at 144 Brisbane Rd, Booval

Good Friday

8:30am Good Friday Liturgy

10:30am Stations of the Cross - at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Booval

Easter Sunday

6:00am Lighting of the new fire - at St Paul's, Ipswich

8:30am Easter Eucharist - at All Saints, Booval

 

  • St Thomas', 15 Lawrence St, North Ipswich

Good Friday

9:00am "Reflecting on Love" - Sharing the Way of the Cross

Easter Sunday

9:00am "He is risen!" - the Easter Eucharist, together with the

Renewal of Baptismal Promises

 

  • St Paul's, Ipswich, 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich

Good Friday

10:00am Stations of the Cross & Children's Worship

2:00pm Solemn Liturgy of The Last Hour

Saturday

7:00pm Easter Vigil and Renewal of Baptism Vows

Easter Sunday

6:00am Service of Light followed by the First Communion of Easter

8:30am Holy Communion

12:00pm Sudanese Service

 

  • Goodna Anglican Parish

St Luke's, 40 Reedern St Collingwood Park

Good Friday

7:30am Liturgy of the Day

Saturday

7:30pm New Fire, Renewal of Baptism promises and Vigil Eucharist

Easter Sunday

9.30am Renewal of Baptism promises and Eucharist

St Alban's, 69 Alice St Goodna

7.30am Renewal of Baptism promises and Eucharist

 

Uniting Church services

  • Ipswich City, Ellenborough St

Good Friday, 7am

Easter Sunday, 9am

 

  • Glebe Rd

Good Friday, 8am

Easter Sunday, 9am

 

  • Trinity Ipswich

Good Friday, 7am

Easter Sunday, 7.30am

  • Goodna

Good Friday, 8.30am

Easter Sunday, 9am

 

Catholic Services

Good Friday

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

Leichhardt

10am (Stations of the Cross)

3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)

 

St Mary's Church, Ipswich

10am (Stations of the Cross) 

3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)

 

Sacred Heart Church Booval

10.30am, Amare Centre school hall (Stations of the Cross)

3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)

 

St Joseph's Church, North Ipswich

3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)

 

Easter Saturday

St Mary's Church, Ipswich

6pm (Easter Vigil)

 

Sacred Heart Church, Booval

6pm (Easter Vigil)

 

Easter Sunday

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Eastern Heights

9am

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Leichhardt

9am (Mass of the Resurrection)

 

St Mary's Church, Ipswich

8.30am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)

 

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Riverview

8.15am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)

 

St Joseph's Church, North Ipswich

7.30am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)

 

St Brigid's, Rosewood

8am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)

