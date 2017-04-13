EASTER SERVICES: Where to go in Ipswich

THREE crosses on a hill at Coleyville will be the setting for hundreds of Christian celebrating the true meaning of Easter this year.
The annual event has been attracting huge crowds for years and this Easter isn't expected to be any different.
For years Christians have been travelling to Coleyville from as far as Redcliffe, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast to take part in the famed Good Friday service.
This year's guest speaker will be Rev. Dr Ross Clifford, author and lecturer in theology, ethics and apologetics.
The Good Friday service starts at 9.30am and will be followed by a Saturday breakfast.
Below is a list of Easter Services taking place around Ipswich;
Coleyville
corner of Eder Bros Rd and Rosewood-Warrill View Rd
Good Friday
'The Cross - Our Liberation', 9.30am
Saturday breakfast
'The Resurrection - The Most Dangerous Idea'
Harrisville School of Arts, 7am - ticket $15 each
Anglican services
- All Saints', Booval at 144 Brisbane Rd, Booval
Good Friday
8:30am Good Friday Liturgy
10:30am Stations of the Cross - at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Booval
Easter Sunday
6:00am Lighting of the new fire - at St Paul's, Ipswich
8:30am Easter Eucharist - at All Saints, Booval
- St Thomas', 15 Lawrence St, North Ipswich
Good Friday
9:00am "Reflecting on Love" - Sharing the Way of the Cross
Easter Sunday
9:00am "He is risen!" - the Easter Eucharist, together with the
Renewal of Baptismal Promises
- St Paul's, Ipswich, 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich
Good Friday
10:00am Stations of the Cross & Children's Worship
2:00pm Solemn Liturgy of The Last Hour
Saturday
7:00pm Easter Vigil and Renewal of Baptism Vows
Easter Sunday
6:00am Service of Light followed by the First Communion of Easter
8:30am Holy Communion
12:00pm Sudanese Service
- Goodna Anglican Parish
St Luke's, 40 Reedern St Collingwood Park
Good Friday
7:30am Liturgy of the Day
Saturday
7:30pm New Fire, Renewal of Baptism promises and Vigil Eucharist
Easter Sunday
9.30am Renewal of Baptism promises and Eucharist
St Alban's, 69 Alice St Goodna
7.30am Renewal of Baptism promises and Eucharist
Uniting Church services
- Ipswich City, Ellenborough St
Good Friday, 7am
Easter Sunday, 9am
- Glebe Rd
Good Friday, 8am
Easter Sunday, 9am
- Trinity Ipswich
Good Friday, 7am
Easter Sunday, 7.30am
- Goodna
Good Friday, 8.30am
Easter Sunday, 9am
Catholic Services
Good Friday
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Leichhardt
10am (Stations of the Cross)
3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)
St Mary's Church, Ipswich
10am (Stations of the Cross)
3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)
Sacred Heart Church Booval
10.30am, Amare Centre school hall (Stations of the Cross)
3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)
St Joseph's Church, North Ipswich
3pm (Celebration of the Lord's Passion)
Easter Saturday
St Mary's Church, Ipswich
6pm (Easter Vigil)
Sacred Heart Church, Booval
6pm (Easter Vigil)
Easter Sunday
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Eastern Heights
9am
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Leichhardt
9am (Mass of the Resurrection)
St Mary's Church, Ipswich
8.30am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Riverview
8.15am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)
St Joseph's Church, North Ipswich
7.30am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)
St Brigid's, Rosewood
8am (Holy Mass of the Lord's Resurrection)