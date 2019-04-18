EASTER: What's open in Ipswich this long weekend
MAJOR centres and grocery stores have reduced trading hours over the Easter long weekend while some small businesses and cafes are closed.
Here's a list of the Easter trading hours across Ipswich:
Major Centres and Grocery stores
- Orion retail stores
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm
*The Fountain Place dining precinct will trade normal hours over the Easter period with the exception of San Churro, Orion Hotel, and Lone Star which will be closed on Good Friday.
- Riverlink Ipswich
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm
Easter Monday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm
- Redbank Plaza
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 9am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm
- Booval Fair *
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
- Coles Ipswich and Silkstone
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Restaurants, Cafes and Cinemas
- Orion Hotel
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 10am to 2am
Easter Sunday: 10am to late
Easter Monday: 10am to late
- Event Cinemas Springfield *
Good Friday: 9.00am to 12am
Easter Saturday: 9am to 12am
Easter Sunday: 9am to 12am
Easter Monday: 9m to 12am
- Fourthchild
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 7am to 2pm
Easter Sunday: 7am to 2pm
Easter Monday: 7am to 2pm
- Heisenberg Haus
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 12pm-2pm (lunch), 5pm to late (dinner)
Easter Sunday: 12pm-2pm (lunch), 5pm to 9pm (dinner)
Easter Monday: Closed
- Deann's Coffee House *
Closed from 12pm on Thursday to Wednesday
- Cactus Espresso Bar *
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Saturday: 7am to 2pm
Easter Sunday: 7.30am to 12pm
Easter Monday: 7.30am to 12pm
- Thirty Seven Café *
6.30am to 3pm all weekend