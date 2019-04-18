Menu
EASTER: What's open in Ipswich this long weekend

18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
MAJOR centres and grocery stores have reduced trading hours over the Easter long weekend while some small businesses and cafes are closed.

Here's a list of the Easter trading hours across Ipswich:

 

Major Centres and Grocery stores

  • Orion retail stores

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm

*The Fountain Place dining precinct will trade normal hours over the Easter period with the exception of San Churro, Orion Hotel, and Lone Star which will be closed on Good Friday.

 

  • Riverlink Ipswich

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm

Easter Monday: Major stores 9am to 6pm, specialty stores 10am to 4pm

 

  • Redbank Plaza

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm

 

  • Booval Fair *

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm

 

  • Coles Ipswich and Silkstone

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm

 

Restaurants, Cafes and Cinemas

  • Orion Hotel

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 10am to 2am

Easter Sunday: 10am to late

Easter Monday: 10am to late

 

 

  • Event Cinemas Springfield *

Good Friday: 9.00am to 12am

Easter Saturday: 9am to 12am

Easter Sunday: 9am to 12am

Easter Monday: 9m to 12am

 

  • Fourthchild

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 7am to 2pm

Easter Sunday: 7am to 2pm

Easter Monday: 7am to 2pm

 

  • Heisenberg Haus

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 12pm-2pm (lunch), 5pm to late (dinner)

Easter Sunday: 12pm-2pm (lunch), 5pm to 9pm (dinner)

Easter Monday: Closed

 

  • Deann's Coffee House *

Closed from 12pm on Thursday to Wednesday

 

  • Cactus Espresso Bar *

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 7am to 2pm

Easter Sunday: 7.30am to 12pm

Easter Monday: 7.30am to 12pm

 

  • Thirty Seven Café *

6.30am to 3pm all weekend

easter ipswich business what's open
Ipswich Queensland Times

