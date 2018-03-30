EASTER GUIDE: Church services, what's on and weather
THERE'S plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend. Here's what's on, where, when and what the weather will be doing.
What's on
Easter Eisteddfod
Until April 1 at the Ipswich Civic Centre
THIS weekend marks the staging of the 125th Queensland Eisteddfod in the Ipswich Civic Centre. Choirs and soloists from Ipswich, Brisbane, Toowoomba, the Gold Coast and other surrounding cities will compete for the top honours in a number of music genres. The cost of a ticket to attend all 16 sessions is $30 per adult and $20 for concession. Single sessions are $10 and $5 respectively. The eisteddfod starts at 8.30am on Good Friday and concludes Sunday evening.
Queensland Orchid Society Easter Show
Saturday, at the Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha
PLENTY of beautiful flowering orchids will be on display at this show. A number of plants will also be yours to take home for a small price. There will be potting demonstrations, accessories for sale, light refreshments and more.
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Saturday, The Old Ipswich Courthouse, Cnr Roderick and Ginn Sts, Ipswich
FROM the team that brought you the award-winning production of Les Miserables in 2017, comes this celebration of the mating game, which takes on the myths and truths.
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, produced by Ipswich Musical Theatre Company (IMTC), is a witty musical revue that shows modern love in all its forms.
Set in the modern world and told in a series of songs and vignettes, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change follows the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. 7.30pm, $25.
Under Construction
Weekend, The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich
GET your hard hats on for a construction zone like no other. Create a masterpiece with LEGO and other construction systems. Make a day of it with entry to the museum and all exhibits included in your entry ticket.
Things to see and do for the children:
Inventors Workshop: Have you ever wanted to build your own transport invention? How will we travel in the future? What types of engineering masterpieces will you create to take home? Let your imagination run wild in this hands on inventors workshop area.
Miniature Train Rides: Take a miniature train ride around the Museum grounds. Train operates 10 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 3 pm daily. Additional charges apply. Time: 9.30am at 4pm; adult $14.50, child 3-15 $11.50.
Parkrun
Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights
PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. Time: 7am, Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd, White Rock Conservation Park, School Road, Redbank Plains. Cost: Free.
Anzac: Photographs by Laurence Aberhart
weekend, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich
ANZAC is the result of acclaimed New Zealand photographer Laurence Aberhart's 30-year journey photographing World War One Memorials across New Zealand and Australia.
This exhibition is presented to coincide with the centenary anniversary of the end of the First World.Time: 10am-5pm. Free.
West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser
saturday, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall
THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash. Get your car washed by a player or committee member. Time: 9am-2pm, cost $10.
Kruger Easter Festival
Sunday, Kruger Parade Baptist Church, cnr Henderson St and Kruger Parade, Redbank
HOP to it and get along to the annual Kruger Easter Festival. Plenty of family fun activities are planned including a bucking bull, obstacle course, animal farm, Easter egg hunt, jumping castles and face painting. There will be a sausage sizzle, music and more. Time: 3pm-5pm. Free.
Ipswich Artists: works from the Collection
Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich
SEE the diversity and skill of local Ipswich artists in this display featuring works that have been acquired for the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection.
Many of the pieces displayed have been acquired through the Ipswich Art Awards over the past 15 years and are shown in conjunction with this yearâ€™s Ipswich Festival. Time: 10am-5pm. Free.
Climbing Web
Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place, Ipswich
FEATURES a hand crocheted climbing tunnel by artist Evelyn Roth that fills the entire Children's Gallery! The Climbing Web is a large-scale multi coloured crocheted net suspended from the gallery ceiling. Complete with energetic music and spinning disco lights, it's an exciting and safe environment where kids can climb, tumble, dive and spin while safely suspended off the ground. From: 10am-5pm. Free
Easter church services
Good Friday
St Mary's, Ipswich 10am
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Leichhardt 10am
Sacred Heart, Booval 10.30am
Uniting Church, Ipswich 7am
Uniting Church, Booval 8am
Uniting Church, North Ipswich 8.30am
Trinity Church, East Ipswich 7am
Whitehill Church of Christ, Raceview 9am
Holy Saturday
St Mary's, Ipswich, 6pm
St Boniface's, Magburg 6pm
Sacred Heart, Booval 6pm
Whitehill Church of Christ, Raceview 9am
Easter Sunday
Our Lady of the Perpetual Help, Riverview 7am
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Leichhardt 7am
St Jospeh's, North Ipswich 7.30am
St Brigid's Rosewood 8a,
St Mary's, Ipswich 8.30am
Olmm, Eastern Heights 9am
Sacred Heart, Booval 9am
Uniting Church, Ipswich 9am
Uniting Church, Booval 9am
Uniting Church, North Ipswich 9am
Trinity Church, East Ipswich 7.30am
Weather
WEAR some gum boots to the Easter egg hunts this weekend because cyclonic conditions in the north of the state could push showers as far down as Ipswich.
Wet and cloudy conditions kicked in on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to persist right through the Easter break. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora over the top end of the country and Cyclone Iris in the Coral Sea are expected to bring a monsoonal weather system into north Queensland over the next 10 days.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said Ipswich holiday makers did not need to prepare for conditions anything like those further north but some rain could come as a result.
"We are not expecting anything too significant over the weekend," he said.
"Conditions could fluctuate later in the week as an end result of the tropical low. There might be some odd showers here and there but really nothing to spoil the weekend."
Temperatures will peak at 30C in Ipswich on Wednesday before heating up to 31 on Good Friday and dropping off slightly to 29C on Easter Sunday.
At the camping and holidaying hot spots, temperatures will struggle to break 30C at Somerset Dam all weekend and showers and expected to stick about at least until Sunday.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer at Wivenhoe Dam and Lake Moogerah, peaking at 30C and 31C on Saturday with only patchy cloud.