EASTER GUIDE: Church services, what's on and weather

Two-year-old Sebastian Luccianno from Laidley getting in some last minute Easter shopping.

Two-year-old Sebastian Luccianno from Laidley getting in some last minute Easter shopping. Emma Clarke

THERE'S plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend. Here's what's on, where, when and what the weather will be doing.

What's on

Good Friday Service on the Hill at Coleyville.Photo: Kate Czerny / The Queensland Times Kate Czerny

Easter Eisteddfod

Until April 1 at the Ipswich Civic Centre

THIS weekend marks the staging of the 125th Queensland Eisteddfod in the Ipswich Civic Centre. Choirs and soloists from Ipswich, Brisbane, Toowoomba, the Gold Coast and other surrounding cities will compete for the top honours in a number of music genres. The cost of a ticket to attend all 16 sessions is $30 per adult and $20 for concession. Single sessions are $10 and $5 respectively. The eisteddfod starts at 8.30am on Good Friday and concludes Sunday evening.

Queensland Orchid Society Easter Show

Saturday, at the Botanic Gardens, Mt Coot-tha

PLENTY of beautiful flowering orchids will be on display at this show. A number of plants will also be yours to take home for a small price. There will be potting demonstrations, accessories for sale, light refreshments and more.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Saturday, The Old Ipswich Courthouse, Cnr Roderick and Ginn Sts, Ipswich

FROM the team that brought you the award-winning production of Les Miserables in 2017, comes this celebration of the mating game, which takes on the myths and truths.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, produced by Ipswich Musical Theatre Company (IMTC), is a witty musical revue that shows modern love in all its forms.

Set in the modern world and told in a series of songs and vignettes, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change follows the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. 7.30pm, $25.

Under Construction

Weekend, The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

GET your hard hats on for a construction zone like no other. Create a masterpiece with LEGO and other construction systems. Make a day of it with entry to the museum and all exhibits included in your entry ticket.

Things to see and do for the children:

Inventors Workshop: Have you ever wanted to build your own transport invention? How will we travel in the future? What types of engineering masterpieces will you create to take home? Let your imagination run wild in this hands on inventors workshop area.

Miniature Train Rides: Take a miniature train ride around the Museum grounds. Train operates 10 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 3 pm daily. Additional charges apply. Time: 9.30am at 4pm; adult $14.50, child 3-15 $11.50.

Parkrun

Saturday, Catherine Morgan Park, Renehan Place, Augustine Heights

PARKRUN organises free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world. They are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. All ages and abilities can go along and run the 5km course. Please register before your first run. Bring a printed copy of your barcode so you can get your time. You are also welcome to grab a coffee in a local cafe with the parkrunners afterwards. Time: 7am, Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park, Cnr Lion St and Salisbury Rd, White Rock Conservation Park, School Road, Redbank Plains. Cost: Free.

Anzac: Photographs by Laurence Aberhart

weekend, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich

ANZAC is the result of acclaimed New Zealand photographer Laurence Aberhart's 30-year journey photographing World War One Memorials across New Zealand and Australia.

This exhibition is presented to coincide with the centenary anniversary of the end of the First World.Time: 10am-5pm. Free.

West End Juniors Car Wash Fundraiser

saturday, Caltex Servo, Hunter St, Brassall

THE West End Juniors are raising funds with a Car Wash. Get your car washed by a player or committee member. Time: 9am-2pm, cost $10.

Kruger Easter Festival

Sunday, Kruger Parade Baptist Church, cnr Henderson St and Kruger Parade, Redbank

HOP to it and get along to the annual Kruger Easter Festival. Plenty of family fun activities are planned including a bucking bull, obstacle course, animal farm, Easter egg hunt, jumping castles and face painting. There will be a sausage sizzle, music and more. Time: 3pm-5pm. Free.

Ipswich Artists: works from the Collection

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place Ipswich

SEE the diversity and skill of local Ipswich artists in this display featuring works that have been acquired for the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection.

Many of the pieces displayed have been acquired through the Ipswich Art Awards over the past 15 years and are shown in conjunction with this yearâ€™s Ipswich Festival. Time: 10am-5pm. Free.

Climbing Web

Sunday, Ipswich Art Gallery, Darcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

FEATURES a hand crocheted climbing tunnel by artist Evelyn Roth that fills the entire Children's Gallery! The Climbing Web is a large-scale multi coloured crocheted net suspended from the gallery ceiling. Complete with energetic music and spinning disco lights, it's an exciting and safe environment where kids can climb, tumble, dive and spin while safely suspended off the ground. From: 10am-5pm. Free

Easter church services

There are plenty of church services happening. Kevin Farmer

Good Friday

St Mary's, Ipswich 10am

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Leichhardt 10am

Sacred Heart, Booval 10.30am

Uniting Church, Ipswich 7am

Uniting Church, Booval 8am

Uniting Church, North Ipswich 8.30am

Trinity Church, East Ipswich 7am

Whitehill Church of Christ, Raceview 9am

Holy Saturday

St Mary's, Ipswich, 6pm

St Boniface's, Magburg 6pm

Sacred Heart, Booval 6pm

Whitehill Church of Christ, Raceview 9am

Easter Sunday

Our Lady of the Perpetual Help, Riverview 7am

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Leichhardt 7am

St Jospeh's, North Ipswich 7.30am

St Brigid's Rosewood 8a,

St Mary's, Ipswich 8.30am

Olmm, Eastern Heights 9am

Sacred Heart, Booval 9am

Uniting Church, Ipswich 9am

Uniting Church, Booval 9am

Uniting Church, North Ipswich 9am

Trinity Church, East Ipswich 7.30am

Easter chocolates are unlikely to melt. Lisa Williams

Weather

WEAR some gum boots to the Easter egg hunts this weekend because cyclonic conditions in the north of the state could push showers as far down as Ipswich.

Wet and cloudy conditions kicked in on Tuesday afternoon and are expected to persist right through the Easter break. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora over the top end of the country and Cyclone Iris in the Coral Sea are expected to bring a monsoonal weather system into north Queensland over the next 10 days.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said Ipswich holiday makers did not need to prepare for conditions anything like those further north but some rain could come as a result.

"We are not expecting anything too significant over the weekend," he said.

"Conditions could fluctuate later in the week as an end result of the tropical low. There might be some odd showers here and there but really nothing to spoil the weekend."

Temperatures will peak at 30C in Ipswich on Wednesday before heating up to 31 on Good Friday and dropping off slightly to 29C on Easter Sunday.

At the camping and holidaying hot spots, temperatures will struggle to break 30C at Somerset Dam all weekend and showers and expected to stick about at least until Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at Wivenhoe Dam and Lake Moogerah, peaking at 30C and 31C on Saturday with only patchy cloud.