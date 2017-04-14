Easter Egg hunting games

Make sure to get to a free Easter egg hunt for the kids.

KIDS all over Springfield take note, we have a list of Easter Egg hunts for you to enjoy both at home and away:

Event Cinemas Springfield Easter Egg Hunt

April 14-16

Orion Springfield Central

Attend the first session of the day of The Boss Baby or Smurfs: The Lost Village to be eligible to participate in a free Easter Egg Hunt. Don't forget to sign up as a Cinebuzz Member to receive $8 tickets! See all the details here - https://goo.gl/g6mDTC

Good Friday Service

April 14

THE annual Springfield Good Friday combined service will once again be held at the Robelle Domain Parklands.

A combination of several churches from around the Greater Springfield region, this year's event will be centred around a family movie night, combined with a free sausage sizzle and Easter egg scramble.

For anyone seeking further information regarding the service, call 38182915 or 0411021153.

Museum of Brisbane

Mon 10 - Mon 17 Apr

Easter of Yesteryear, Brisbane

Celebrate Easter of yesteryear at Museum of Brisbane with a suite of activities including decorating Easter bonnets and Easter eggs. Families can also search the Museum for hidden treasures as part of our Museum Easter egg hunt. No bookings necessary. Museum of Brisbane.

Redcliffe Festival of Sails.

April 14

Head to Suttons Beach this Good Friday, 14th April, for the annual Easter event that includes fun for the whole family with stacks of entertainment for everyone, including the traditional sky diving Easter Bunny, an Easter egg hunt, rides and amusements. There will be live entertainment on 2 stages (one a dedicated kids' stage), plus there is a kids' zone with workshops and activities just for children that features sand sculpting and a street art installation. Families can roam through the hundreds of market stalls on display and get a great view of The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.