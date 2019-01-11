Easing the pain of costly school supplies

HELP FOR FAMILIES: Pastor Phil Cutcliffe from Springfield Christian Family is organising back to school packs and vouchers for struggling families.

HELP FOR FAMILIES: Pastor Phil Cutcliffe from Springfield Christian Family is organising back to school packs and vouchers for struggling families. Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH church is providing a helping hand to families who are struggling financially to buy back-to-school supplies for their children.

Springfield Christian Family pastor Phil Cutcliffe is once again behind the push to help cash-strapped families buy books, stationary, school uniforms or shoes before school returns in a few weeks.

"This year, we are hoping to help families with cash vouchers, so that way families can use the money on things they really need," Mr Cutcliffe said.

"Many of the parents like to use the money on school fees and others need to buy new uniforms or school shoes."

Mr Cutcliffe said several families have asked for assistance since the initiative began.

"This year, we are hoping to help 75 families," he said.

"We have 50 families who are waiting already. And there are many other people who are asking about receiving assistance.

"Out of all the practical assistance Springfield Christian Family and Westside Community Care offer the community, this is one of the ones parents show the most appreciation for."

Funds will be raised differently this year.

"We normally raise the funds through our Australia Day Fun Run, and we raise $5000, but due to other circumstances and dates, the fun run will be held on February 10 at Brookwater," Mr Cutcliffe said.

"But we have other ways of raising money and, on Tuesday morning, we will be selling racks and racks of new clothes that were generously given to us.

"We will be selling the clothes at the same time when we give out food for the community.

"The clothes will be marked for a couple of dollars and some of the fancier things will be in piles for $5 or $10."

Many people have already offered to help Mr Cutcliffe and have dropped off donations of cash, books, pencils, books and water bottles, which will also go to the children.

But he is hoping the generosity of Ipswich residents will shine through once again to help him spread the goodwill.

"We hope there will be more generous people in the community who will be able to help us," Mr Cutcliffe said.

"All donations are tax deductible."

Phone Springfield Christian Family on 3818 2915.