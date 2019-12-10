Menu
Environment

Earthquake rattles New Zealand East Coast

10th Dec 2019 12:57 PM

LESS than a day after the volcanic eruption on White Island off New Zealand's north coast, there's been a "strong" magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Gisborne on country's North Island.

The shallow quake struck just before 1 pm local time, according to information from national geological hazard monitoring system Geonet.

The jolt was felt in Whakatane, 180 kilometres south of Gisborne, the closest city to White Island where a volcano erupted on Monday killing at least five people.

Another eight were still missing and presumed dead.

GeoNet said the earthquake was unrelated to the eruption at White Island.

