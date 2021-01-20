Earthmoving hire business’s plans to build new facilities

Commercial and industrial equipment supplier Red Hill Hire has submitted a development application seeking approval to construct new facilities on land at 17 Railway Terrace, Goodna.

Commercial and industrial equipment supplier Red Hill Hire has submitted a development application seeking approval to construct new facilities on land at 17 Railway Terrace, Goodna.

AN Ipswich earthmoving hire business has plans to build new facilities to house it just a short distance from its current site.

Commercial and industrial equipment supplier Red Hill Hire has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council seeking approval to construct the building on land at 17 Railway Terrace, Goodna.

They are already based next door on Railway Terrace.

The site for the proposed new facility has an area of 5750m2 and is located between the Ipswich Motorway and the Brisbane to Ipswich railway line

It sits between the Goodna and Redbank train stations.

LOCAL NEWS: How ‘super’ sensors will improve safety for miners

“Adjacent to the site on the western boundary is an existing storage yard, where the owner of the subject site currently operates the business,” the application notes.

“On the opposite side of Railway Terrace is an existing service station.

“The site is vacant containing only vegetation.”

The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning advised the business that as of August 29 last year, an extra 24,467ha of land was added in the locally refined koala habitat areas mapping.

This resulted in LRKHA mapping over the subject site.

But as the clearing of the site had already occurred prior to that date, it did not need to be considered.

In a pre-lodgement meeting with the council on July 30 last year, it was suggested a vegetated buffer be retained along the northern boundary to assist in visually separating the site from the rail corridor and future residential development.

“The proposed use will involve the hire of earthmoving equipment, which is currently operating from the adjoining premises at 15 Railway Terrace, where a trucking company also operates,” the application notes.

READ MORE: ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

“The earthmoving equipment hire business will relocate to the subject site and continue to operate from the new premises.”

The new building will have a gross floor area of 450m2 on the south western corner of the site.

It will include offices, a store, a showroom, a staffroom and a storage area.

Two driveways, a parking area and outside storage areas are also proposed.

The new site will store and use only heavy rigid vehicles.

It is proposed it would operate from 6am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.