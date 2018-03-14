Earth Hour spotlighting adventure this weekend

IF YOU enjoy getting out in nature and supporting a good cause, then get along to a special Springfield Lakes walking tour this weekend.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group will hold its first-ever spotlighting tour on Saturday (March 17) in support of the Earth Hour cause.

Every year millions of people around the world in more than 180 countries and 7,000 cities turn off their lights for one hour at 8:30pm local time in a symbolic show of solidarity to protect the earth.

President Luise Manning said the spotlighting tour was an opportunity to show people the wildlife in their backyard while also supporting the Earth Hour cause.

"Earth Hour's theme this year is Connect 2 Earth which is about creating a better understanding of the environment,” Mrs Manning said.

"It is also about encouraging people to appreciate the values of biodiversity and the current critical condition of our home and our planet.

"Being aware means that we can all take action to protect our biodiversity and nature and to live more sustainably and expect the same of businesses and governments.”

The event will kick off at 7:30pm at the White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate's Spotted Gum Trail and will finish up at the Regatta Lake park with complimentary hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Tickets cost $4.00 per adult or $10 per family to cover registration costs.

Participants will need to bring their own torch and are encouraged to wear comfortable, closed-in shoes, long sleeved clothing and to apply mosquito repellent.

To register click here or to find out more, visit the Facebook event page.