Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

THE Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock in February prompted an increased police presence on the roads around Peak Crossing with some drivers charged for driving with illegal drugs or too much alcohol in their system.

A few of the music and arts festival revellers appeared in the Ipswich court in recent weeks, the fines a bit of a spoiler to their fun weekend.

Romain Renardy, 26, from Byron Bay, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 17. Renardy was fined $300 and had his licence disqualified for one month.

Hannah Ekman, 39, from Currimundi was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peak Crossing on February 18.

Claudia Dias Franca, 31, from Byron Bay, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 17. Franca was fined $300 and her licence disqualified one month.

Rory Kendall Funch, 32, from Tingalpa, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 18. He was ined $350 and had his licence disqualified two months. Funch was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Alexander Jordan Sharp, 24, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Queens Park at Ipswich on January 26. His Australia Day ended with a $200 fine and loss of licence for one month.

Bradley Allen Lang, 42, from Ipswich, lost his licence for three months and was fined $150 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional/restricted licence at Tivoli on February

Dylan Blaine Toth, 33, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to two drug driving offences. The first at Redbank Plains on December 6, 2018, and the second offence at Camira on February 3. Fined $650 his licence was disqualified one month for the first charge and for two months on the second.

Jordan Bradley Crawford, 20, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on March 3. Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Van Auyen Nguyen, 23, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on February 14. Fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Christopher Laurie Boyland, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Springfield Central on February 2. Fined $$350 and disqualified three months.

Kyle Mark Chivers, 26, from Minden, lost his licence for three months and fined $450 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Minden on February 2.

Sandra Anne Hall, 60, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on May 30, 2018. Hall was fined $550 and her licence disqualified five months.

Tammy Lee Kay, 26, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to attempting to put in motion a vehicle when drink driving at Bundamba on March 26. Fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Rachel Maree Cashion, 30, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lake Manchester on February 25; and to other unrelated offences. Cashion was sentenced to a term of probation, her licence disqualified seven months.

Michelle Anne Coleman, 43, from Park Ridge, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank on December 5, 2018. Fined $350 and licence disqualified three months.

Justin Trevor Lobb, 35, from Raceview, lost his licence for one month and fined $400 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Bundamba on January 1.

Rodney Owen McConochie, 61, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coominya on March 2. Fined $500 and disqualified two months.

Steven John McLean, 36, from Raceview, was fined $750 and had his licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Raceview on December 26, 2018.