30°
News

Earth Frequency: Hard line policing 'not very friendly'

Emma Clarke
| 14th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
NOT CALM: Earth Frequency Festival patrons felt uncomfortable with the event's police presence.
NOT CALM: Earth Frequency Festival patrons felt uncomfortable with the event's police presence. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNDERCOVER police patrolling festival goers and officers using binoculars to peer at people on a packed dance floor is not in line with the community friendly ethos of Earth Frequency Festival, organisers say.

Close to 5000 people set up camp at Peak Crossing in February as part of the annual transformational gathering which represented arts, education, healing and community spirit.

Instead, organisers are dealing with the aftermath of potentially volatile situations between undercover Tactical Crime Squad officers and festival goers.

Festival founder Paul Abad said dancers being watched from above was not the only disconnect between police and patrons.

He said he was also made aware of a "distressing" incident in which a person with a disability was arrested.

Mr Abad said while the interactions between patrons and specific branches of police were met with some objection at this year's event, organisers had positive interactions with other branches including local police.

"The on-site presence handled by Tactical Crime Squad, I feel they didn't take a very community friendly approach and it was highly targeted operation," he said.

"That generally makes our patrons feel uncomfortable and they feel like they are being targeted whether they are doing something wrong or not."

"We had a few issues trying to integrate what we thought was going to be friendly and supportive relationship with police and what we thought their agenda was."

Mr Abad said festival organisers' requests for police not to be plain clothed were ignored.

"The main issues we had was the presence of plain-clothed covert policemen as it generally degrades the trust levels," he said.

 "A couple of incidents came back as almost volatile situations arising because of this disconnect between the experience and the vibe of the festival and this particular style of policing."

"We felt having plain clothed policemen operating in there would not be a positive thing for the event and it degrades trust between the event and the audience and the audience and the police and it would be better for all police to be visibly identified."

He said festival organisers were working with authorities to make sure the event ran smoothly in future.

"Perhaps Tactical Crime Squad is not the right fit and perhaps they are over qualified because the type of work they do is normally high-end," he said.

"We fully respect them for that but this is a peaceful community event and coming in a with a straight down the line approach and trying to maximise outcome in terms of arrests leads to patrons feeling unsafe and uncomfortable."

"We want to be working closer with authorities to strike the right balance."

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the festival needed a "multi-faceted approach involving local police and officers from the Tactical Crime Squad and Road Policing Command".

"This year's event was of particular concern to police with almost 90 people arrested and charged with more than 150 offences including drink and drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and stealing," the spokesperson said.

"A variety of illicit drugs were also seized during the event."
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  earth frequency festival peak crossing police

She's a battler and spinner

She's a battler and spinner

Ipswich woman remembers working at the Woollen Mills as a child

Showers, possible thunderstorms to hit Ipswich

BoM is predicting showers and storms for Ipswich. Photo: Daniel Vorbach - Raceview

FIND out how much rain we got yesterday and what's expected today

Security boost at former Asylum for the Insane

FED UP: Senior Sergeant Andrew Gillies says trespassers take up valuable resources.

Trespassers: you've been warned

Emergency services called after car hits pole

A CAR has hit a pole on Brisbane Rd

Local Partners

Fishermen cast off to compete at Wivenhoe dam

Australian Bass and Golden Perch are the bounty behind the Reel! Wivenhoe Classic

New credit card rules you need to know about

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

NEW rules will affect everyone applying for credit cards or loans.

Rare treat comes to Ipswich

WAR QUILTS: A unique exhibition comes to Ipswich Art Gallery.

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display this month

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

CBS has confirmed it has ordered a Big Bang Theory prequel series about a nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

Husband gets nasty on My Kitchen Rules

Everyone is lovely in this charity edition of MKR. Except Josh.

MKR recap: What’s with this guy?

Buderim mum rejects son on wedding day

Bride and Prejudice’s Chris is crushed by news of his parents absence on his wedding day.

Bride and Prejudice’s heartbreaking wedding day rejection.

I’m A Celebrity winner is a first

'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! winner Casey Donovan with her crown after winning I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE first woman, and a non-sportsman, is the winner of 2017 series.

Groom's Shocker: ‘She doesn’t have the boobs to wear that’

Anthony fires another low blow at Nadia on Married At First Sight.

THIS nasty, controlling MAFS groom has taken things to a new level.

‘This is super awkward for me’

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Nazeem lets third place getter slip on I'm A Celeb's grand finale.

THE UNIT YOU SIMPLY MUST OWN!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 BRING OFFERS...

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

IT&#39;S GOT ALL THE &quot;I WANT&#39;S&quot; ON 1,158M2 BLOCK

91 Naomai Street, Blackstone 4304

House 4 2 4 $449,000...

This amazing home has everything you could ever want in your family home and even offers a whole range of features and benefits that you either forgot to want or...

Modern Terrace House living.

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on the market at the moment. Its just like a modern terrace house and is ideally suited for a busy...

Something for the Future, Buy Land Now!

24 Poores Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Rural 2 1 2 $650,000...

Location is the big plus with this acreage property with frontage onto the Cunningham Highway and being situated in the high growth area of Ipswich and surrounds.

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 Offer Over...

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Homes selling as $80M town centre takes shape: Agent

An image of the developer's master plan for Plainland Crossing.

HOUSING sales will continue to boom in Plainland

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!