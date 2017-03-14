Earth Frequency: Hard line policing 'not very friendly'

UNDERCOVER police patrolling festival goers and officers using binoculars to peer at people on a packed dance floor is not in line with the community friendly ethos of Earth Frequency Festival, organisers say.



Close to 5000 people set up camp at Peak Crossing in February as part of the annual transformational gathering which represented arts, education, healing and community spirit.



Instead, organisers are dealing with the aftermath of potentially volatile situations between undercover Tactical Crime Squad officers and festival goers.



Festival founder Paul Abad said dancers being watched from above was not the only disconnect between police and patrons.



He said he was also made aware of a "distressing" incident in which a person with a disability was arrested.



Mr Abad said while the interactions between patrons and specific branches of police were met with some objection at this year's event, organisers had positive interactions with other branches including local police.



"The on-site presence handled by Tactical Crime Squad, I feel they didn't take a very community friendly approach and it was highly targeted operation," he said.



"That generally makes our patrons feel uncomfortable and they feel like they are being targeted whether they are doing something wrong or not."



"We had a few issues trying to integrate what we thought was going to be friendly and supportive relationship with police and what we thought their agenda was."



Mr Abad said festival organisers' requests for police not to be plain clothed were ignored.

"The main issues we had was the presence of plain-clothed covert policemen as it generally degrades the trust levels," he said.



"A couple of incidents came back as almost volatile situations arising because of this disconnect between the experience and the vibe of the festival and this particular style of policing."

"We felt having plain clothed policemen operating in there would not be a positive thing for the event and it degrades trust between the event and the audience and the audience and the police and it would be better for all police to be visibly identified."



He said festival organisers were working with authorities to make sure the event ran smoothly in future.



"Perhaps Tactical Crime Squad is not the right fit and perhaps they are over qualified because the type of work they do is normally high-end," he said.



"We fully respect them for that but this is a peaceful community event and coming in a with a straight down the line approach and trying to maximise outcome in terms of arrests leads to patrons feeling unsafe and uncomfortable."



"We want to be working closer with authorities to strike the right balance."



A Queensland Police spokesperson said the festival needed a "multi-faceted approach involving local police and officers from the Tactical Crime Squad and Road Policing Command".

"This year's event was of particular concern to police with almost 90 people arrested and charged with more than 150 offences including drink and drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and stealing," the spokesperson said.

"A variety of illicit drugs were also seized during the event."

