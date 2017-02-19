Earth Frequency Festival 2018 details, changes revealed

Revellers at the Earth Frequency Festival in Peak Crossing. The 2018 events plans have been revealed.

Revellers at the Earth Frequency Festival in Peak Crossing. The 2018 events plans have been revealed. David Nielsen

IF country music isn't your thing, maybe a day-time rave party in remote bushland is.

Stuff the boots, you don't even need clothes let alone shoes at the annual Earth Frequency Festival near Peak Crossing.

If the freshly released 2018 schedule is anything to go by, even seasoned professionals are in store for a surprise when the festival returns to Ivory's Rock next year as over 100 artists will complete the music lineup which spans across four stages for four days and three nights.

There are only 5000 tickets available to 'preserve the intimacy'.

It's the 13th time the festival will transform the picturesque landscape after Ipswich City Council granted permanent planning in June 2017.

From it's origins in 2006 as a one night landcare music event, Earth Frequency Festival has grown over the past 12 years and become a highlight of the state's festival calendar.

The 2018 music lineup features a huge range of international and domestic talent across a wide spectrum of live and electronic music genres.

Highlight acts include bass music and world music crossover act Beats Antique, Brazilian techno innovator Victor Ruiz, breakbeat pioneer Freq Nasty and the outdoor premier of the Grouch in Dub Live Band.

The international psytrance and techno lineup features names such as Loud, Burn in Noise, Freedom Fighters, Smokesign and Merkaba.

Earth Frequency 2017: Earth Frequency Festival took hold of Ivory's Rock at Peak Crossing.

The international bass music lineup includes Truth, State of Mind, Tribone, Kalya Scintilla, Symbolico, JFB and many more.

Festival favourites from Australia include Opiuo, Hugo and Treats, Oka, Tetrameth, Tijuana Cartel, Bumble, Terrafractyl, Dysphemic, Bullhorn, CC The Cat.

Music is not the only focus with a massive visionary art lineup including Chris Dyer (USA), Arianne Cardoso (USA), resident artist Adam Scott Miller and over a dozen Australian artists showing art in the Luminarium Gallery and performing live painting throughout the festival.

The festival also features a wide range of roving and stage performances, a full program of inspirational and educations talks, workshops and yoga, a huge craft markets and food area, a family space with activities for the young ones, and amazing decor and stage design throughout the festival.

Tickets are on sale now and the organisers have announced a limited capacity of 5000 for the festival this year and beyond, to help preserve the intimate and welcoming vibe that the festival is well known for.

For more information visit www.earthfrequency.com.au