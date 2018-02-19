50 PHOTOS: What went down at Earth Frequency Festival

OUTDOORS: Festival-goers enjoy the music and entertainment at Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events, Peak Crossing.

OUTDOORS: Festival-goers enjoy the music and entertainment at Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events, Peak Crossing. David Nielsen

THOUSANDS of music and earth lovers have descended on Ivory's Rock for the annual four-day Earth Frequency Festival.

Since Friday, partygoers have braved hot and sticky conditions to enjoy one of the state's most popular festivals.

The festival has a strong focus on arts, education, healing and community spirit and is featured on the national social calendar as one of Australia's most significant transformational gatherings.

As the event wraps up on Monday night, organiser Paul Abad encouraged people to take their time driving home and not get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Queensland Police are expected to be out in force, testing for drug and drink drivers.

Attendees will have the ability to use the services of 'Blow Me First', a self-testing kit to measure blood-alcohol content.

Now in its 13th year, the Earth Frequency Festival has grown from a one-night landcare music event to become a highlight of the festival calendar.

It has developed extensively from its beginnings with 300 people more than a decade ago, kept unique with numbers capped at 5000.

More than 100 artists have performed across the four days and three nights at this year's event.