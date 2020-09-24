Menu
Fernvale Community Association president Julia Caunce with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at the Fernvale Futures Centre.
Early voters gain second pre-polling booth for Lockyer

Ali Kuchel
24th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
AN ADDITIONAL pre-polling booth will be available to Lockyer constituents in a bid to improve voters’ safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Current Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald pushed for a second pre-polling both for the region to improve accessibility for northern residents.

The second booth, which will be located at the Fernvale Futures Complex, was approved by the Electoral Commission of Queensland after Mr McDonald submitted the request in July.

“During the local government elections earlier this year, my office was approach by many constituents concerned about the health implications of attending a polling booth on election day,” Mr McDonald said.

“In the months since, this fear hasn’t gone away and I’m still hearing from residents who feel that either a postal vote or pre-poll centre is the only safe way for them to have their say.”

During the 2017 election, Lockyer’s only pre-polling booth was in Gatton – more than 30km from Lowood or Fernvale.

“As significant population centres within the electorate, it simply makes sense for there to be a pre-poll booth closer to these towns,” Mr McDonald said.

Fernvale Community Association president Julia Caunce welcomed the additional pre-polling booth.

“This pre-poll booth will service the Lowood and Fernvale communities and we thank Jim very much for producing this for the residents of the area.”

Queensland will take to the polls on Saturday, October 231.

lockyer election 2020
