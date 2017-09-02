Early spring brings quality produce

TASTY: There are reasonable prices being asked for top quality brussels sprouts, cabbage, capsicum, celery, fennel, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn, onions and potatoes.

THE early spring in the growing regions has resulted in an abundance of quality vegetables and salad items reaching the Brisbane Produce Market but some tropical and citrus fruits are up in price.

Look for bargain prices on Asian vegetables, beans, beetroot, broccoli, carrots, leeks, zucchini and sweet potatoes.

There are reasonable prices being asked for top quality brussels sprouts, cabbage, capsicum, celery, fennel, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn, onions and potatoes.

Pumpkin is reasonably priced and expected to reduce in the days ahead while cauliflower, eggplant and snow peas are value for money this week but on the rise.

Asparagus is firmly priced, as are the popular medium sized parsnips although the smaller and larger sized parsnips that are sold in bags are eating just as well but are cheaper. Look for parsnips that are brilliant white, which indicates a sweeter flesh.

With additional tomato plantings and perfect weather conditions in the growing regions, tomatoes are in abundance and the cheapest they have been all year.

You will also pick up cheap lettuce and reasonably priced mixed leaf salad, cucumbers, eshallots and most herbs.

Basil is a firmly priced and rosemary is also expected to cost more in the days ahead as there are less supplies on Your Local Fruit Shop's shelves.

The start of spring tolls the end of the Australian citrus season, with lemons and limes, cara cara and blood oranges still reasonably priced but predicted to cost more in the weeks ahead as harvesting dwindles.

Mandarins, navel oranges and the first of the valencia are firmly priced.

The best bargains are bananas, strawberries, blueberries and Northern Territory watermelon. Watermelon is 92% water and is filled with good nutrition although it's best not to eat the seeds unless they are sprouted, shelled and dried.

Rockmelon and passionfruit are both reasonably priced and could become cheaper in the days ahead with kiwifruit supplies also stable and affordable.

Raspberries, US grapes and US stonefruit are all expensive but are eating well.